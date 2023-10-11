“Linsanity run is over, I’m afraid”: NBA fans diss Jimmy Butler’s ‘whoop y’all a**’ claims for 2023-24 season 

Jimmy Butler has irked some NBA fans. The outspoken Miami Heat forward has been bullish on his team's chances of success in the upcoming season despite missing out on Damian Lillard. Butler also saw two contributors to the Heat's NBA Finals run leave, with Gabe Vincent and Max Strus both suiting up for new teams.

Butler believes Miami can still "kick some a**" in the upcoming season. However, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks dramatically improved their rosters during the offseason, while the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers also improved out West.

As such, some NBA fans began to poke fun at Butler on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Butler was the catalyst for the Heat's success last season. The veteran forward singlehandedly dragged his team through the playoffs and into the NBA Finals, where they were no match for the Denver Nuggets.

However, the Heat's core is another year older and has lost legitimate depth. As such, most fans don't view Miami, as currently constructed, as a threat for the upcoming season. Of course, Pat Riley could make an in-season trade that changes Miami's fortunes, but that isn't guaranteed.

Jimmy Butler reveals a more human side during Sports Illustrated Interview

NBA players are often humiliated by the media and by their respective fans. Most of the league comprises elite athletes who are taller than average and possess incredible skills. However, during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Jimmy Butler reminded fans that NBA players are human and enjoy the simple things in life.

“I just like to do stuff other people get the opportunity to do,” Butler said, “Not everybody can be a 6' 8" NBA player. But everybody could be a ballboy if they wanted to. I’m just like everybody else. I want to take my kids to school and go to parent-teacher conferences. Don’t let the NBA title fool you. Because that’s the least of who I am.”

Butler, 34, has shown no signs of slowing down with age. His all-action performances alongside elite big man Bam Adebayo will ensure Miami remains a competitive roster next season. However, as Butler pointed out, he is human, which means, eventually, he will need to become a second option behind another star.

When the time comes, the Miami Heat must find a new leader for its pack. Miami doesn't have the necessary trade assets to acquire such a leader, so they may need to look internally or to the draft to keep their competitive streak alive.