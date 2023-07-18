List of all NBA players participating in FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 and their countries

The FIBA Basketball World Cup is one of the most highly anticipated basketball events this year, as it offers a glimpse at how far various countries have evolved in the sport.

As each team will face off with the goal of raising the Naismith trophy, there are a few, who will fancy their chances, as they have NBA players in their ranks. So, let's have a look at all the NBA players participating in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia from Aug. 25 to Sep. 10:

Who are the NBA players participating in FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023?

Players (NBA team) Country Jordan Clarkson (Utah Jazz) Philippines Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic) United States Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn Nets) United States Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks) United States Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) United States Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers) United States Josh Hart (New York Knicks) United States Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans) United States Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies United States Cameron Johnson (Brooklyn Nets) United States Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz) United States Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks) United States Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers) United States Jonas Valanciunas (New Orleans Pelicans) Lithuania Nikola Vucevic (Chicago Bulls) Montenegro Xavier Cooks (Washington Wizards) Australia Dyson Daniels (New Orleans Pelicans) Australia Dante Exum (Dallas Mavericks) Australia Josh Giddey (Oklahoma City Thunder) Australia Josh Green (Dallas Mavericks) Australia Joe Ingles (Orlando Magic) Australia Jock Landale (Houston Rockets) Australia Patty Mills (Atlanta Hawks) Australia Matisse Thybulle (Portland Trail Blazers) Australia Jack White (Oklahoma City Thunder) Australia Maxi Kleber (Dallas Mavericks) Germany Dennis Schroder (Toronto Raptors) Germany Daniel Theis (Indiana Pacers) Germany Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic) Germany Moritz Wagner (Orlando Magic) Germany Yuta Watanabe (Phoenix Suns) Japan Rui Hachimura (Los Angeles Lakers) Japan Goga Bitadze (Orlando Magic) Georgia Sando Mamukelashvili (San Antonio Spurs) Georgia Vlatko Cancar (Denver Nuggets) Slovenia Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) Slovenia Raul Neto (Cleveland Cavaliers) Brazil Ricky Rubio (Cleveland Cavaliers) Spain Santi Aldama (Memphis Grizzlies) Spain Usman Garuba (Atlanta Hawks) Spain Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets) Canada Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) Canada RJ Barrett (New York Knicks) Canada Dillon Brooks (Houston Rockets) Canada Lu Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder) Canada Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Minnesota Timberwolves) Canada Kelly Olynyk (Utah Jazz) Canada Dwight Powell (Dallas Mavericks) Canada Oshae Brissett (Boston Celtics) Canada Cory Joseph (Golden State Warriors) Canada Frank Ntilikina (Free Agent, former team Dalla Mavericks) France Nicholas Batum (Los Angeles Clippers) France Evan Fournier (New York Knicks) France Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves) France Kristaps Porzingis (Boston Celtics) Latvia Davis Bertans (Oklahoma City Thunder) Latvia

Despite some missing NBA stars, there are still a handful of must-watch NBA players.

Team USA is an interesting roster as it mostly consists of young talents in the league, each with tremendous upside to their respective games.

Paolo Banchero, Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, and Tyrese Haliburton are some of the best young players in the league today.

Banchero is entering his second season in the NBA after winning the Rookie of the Year award in the 2022-23 season. Tyrese Haliburton is fresh off his best season yet as the number-one option with the Indiana Pacers. Both Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards had quality outings in the postseason, showcasing the next step they took to their games.

Besides Team USA, Canada is another standout as well with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, and Lu Dort. Outside the obvious NBA talent on display, Canada also consists of a number of excellent role players from the league.

Australia is no slouch as well with the NBA talent they have on their roster. From Josh Giddey to Patty Mills. Australia's roster is a mixture of young and veteran talents from the NBA which can help complement each other. Both Joe Ingles and Patty Mills have seen their fair share of FIBA Basketball action that can guide the young players on the team.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup is scheduled to begin on August 25 and will last until September 10. The first phase of competitions will be on August 25 until August 30. The second phase will start on August 31 and will end on September 4. Lastly, the final phase will be on September 5 and will finish on September 10.

NBA Players that will not play in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup

Outside the available NBA players for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, there are also a number of players that will not be making an appearance.

NBA Players not participating in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup

Players and their NBA teams Country Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) Serbia Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) France/United States Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) Greece Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) United States Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns) United States Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat) United States Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) United States Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) United States Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) United States Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) United States Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors) United States Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) United States Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks) United States Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls) United States Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks) United States Keldon Johnson (San Antonio Spurs) United States Jerami Grant (Portland Trail Blazers) United States

A lot of the players on this list were on the 2020 Team USA Men's Basketball lineup, like Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bam Adebayo.

