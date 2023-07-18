Basketball
  • List of all NBA players participating in FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 and their countries

By Jone Mallorca
Modified Jul 18, 2023 16:53 GMT
2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup - Paolo Banchero, Rudy Gobert, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
The FIBA Basketball World Cup is one of the most highly anticipated basketball events this year, as it offers a glimpse at how far various countries have evolved in the sport.

As each team will face off with the goal of raising the Naismith trophy, there are a few, who will fancy their chances, as they have NBA players in their ranks. So, let's have a look at all the NBA players participating in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia from Aug. 25 to Sep. 10:

Who are the NBA players participating in FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023?

Players (NBA team)

Country

Jordan Clarkson (Utah Jazz)

Philippines

Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic)

United States

Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn Nets)

United States

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)

United States

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

United States

Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

United States

Josh Hart (New York Knicks)

United States

Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans)

United States

Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies

United States

Cameron Johnson (Brooklyn Nets)

United States

Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz)

United States

Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks)

United States

Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers)

United States

Jonas Valanciunas (New Orleans Pelicans)

Lithuania

Nikola Vucevic (Chicago Bulls)

Montenegro

Xavier Cooks (Washington Wizards)

Australia

Dyson Daniels (New Orleans Pelicans)

Australia

Dante Exum (Dallas Mavericks)

Australia

Josh Giddey (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Australia

Josh Green (Dallas Mavericks)

Australia

Joe Ingles (Orlando Magic)

Australia

Jock Landale (Houston Rockets)

Australia

Patty Mills (Atlanta Hawks)

Australia

Matisse Thybulle (Portland Trail Blazers)

Australia

Jack White (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Australia

Maxi Kleber (Dallas Mavericks)

Germany

Dennis Schroder (Toronto Raptors)

Germany

Daniel Theis (Indiana Pacers)

Germany

Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic)

Germany

Moritz Wagner (Orlando Magic)

Germany

Yuta Watanabe (Phoenix Suns)

Japan

Rui Hachimura (Los Angeles Lakers)

Japan

Goga Bitadze (Orlando Magic)

Georgia

Sando Mamukelashvili (San Antonio Spurs)

Georgia

Vlatko Cancar (Denver Nuggets)

Slovenia

Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Slovenia

Raul Neto (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Brazil

Ricky Rubio (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Spain

Santi Aldama (Memphis Grizzlies)

Spain

Usman Garuba (Atlanta Hawks)

Spain

Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets)

Canada

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Canada

RJ Barrett (New York Knicks)

Canada

Dillon Brooks (Houston Rockets)

Canada

Lu Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Canada

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Canada

Kelly Olynyk (Utah Jazz)

Canada

Dwight Powell (Dallas Mavericks)

Canada

Oshae Brissett (Boston Celtics)

Canada

Cory Joseph (Golden State Warriors)

Canada

Frank Ntilikina (Free Agent, former team Dalla Mavericks)

France

Nicholas Batum (Los Angeles Clippers)

France

Evan Fournier (New York Knicks)

France

Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves)

France

Kristaps Porzingis (Boston Celtics)

Latvia

Davis Bertans (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Latvia

Despite some missing NBA stars, there are still a handful of must-watch NBA players.

Team USA is an interesting roster as it mostly consists of young talents in the league, each with tremendous upside to their respective games.

Paolo Banchero, Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, and Tyrese Haliburton are some of the best young players in the league today.

Banchero is entering his second season in the NBA after winning the Rookie of the Year award in the 2022-23 season. Tyrese Haliburton is fresh off his best season yet as the number-one option with the Indiana Pacers. Both Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards had quality outings in the postseason, showcasing the next step they took to their games.

Besides Team USA, Canada is another standout as well with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, and Lu Dort. Outside the obvious NBA talent on display, Canada also consists of a number of excellent role players from the league.

Australia is no slouch as well with the NBA talent they have on their roster. From Josh Giddey to Patty Mills. Australia's roster is a mixture of young and veteran talents from the NBA which can help complement each other. Both Joe Ingles and Patty Mills have seen their fair share of FIBA Basketball action that can guide the young players on the team.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup is scheduled to begin on August 25 and will last until September 10. The first phase of competitions will be on August 25 until August 30. The second phase will start on August 31 and will end on September 4. Lastly, the final phase will be on September 5 and will finish on September 10.

NBA Players that will not play in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup

Outside the available NBA players for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, there are also a number of players that will not be making an appearance.

NBA Players not participating in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup

Players and their NBA teams

Country

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Serbia

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

France/United States

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Greece

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

United States

Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)

United States

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

United States

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

United States

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

United States

Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)

United States

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

United States

Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors)

United States

Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

United States

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

United States

Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls)

United States

Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks)

United States

Keldon Johnson (San Antonio Spurs)

United States

Jerami Grant (Portland Trail Blazers)

United States

A lot of the players on this list were on the 2020 Team USA Men's Basketball lineup, like Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bam Adebayo.

