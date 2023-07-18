List of all NBA players participating in FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 and their countries

The FIBA Basketball World Cup is one of the most highly anticipated basketball events this year, as it offers a glimpse at how far various countries have evolved in the sport.
As each team will face off with the goal of raising the Naismith trophy, there are a few, who will fancy their chances, as they have NBA players in their ranks. So, let's have a look at all the NBA players participating in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia from Aug. 25 to Sep. 10:
Who are the NBA players participating in FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023?
Players (NBA team)
Country
Jordan Clarkson (Utah Jazz)
Philippines
Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic)
United States
Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn Nets)
United States
Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)
United States
Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)
United States
Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)
United States
Josh Hart (New York Knicks)
United States
Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans)
United States
Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies
United States
Cameron Johnson (Brooklyn Nets)
United States
Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz)
United States
Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks)
United States
Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers)
United States
Jonas Valanciunas (New Orleans Pelicans)
Lithuania
Nikola Vucevic (Chicago Bulls)
Montenegro
Xavier Cooks (Washington Wizards)
Australia
Dyson Daniels (New Orleans Pelicans)
Australia
Dante Exum (Dallas Mavericks)
Australia
Josh Giddey (Oklahoma City Thunder)
Australia
Josh Green (Dallas Mavericks)
Australia
Joe Ingles (Orlando Magic)
Australia
Jock Landale (Houston Rockets)
Australia
Patty Mills (Atlanta Hawks)
Australia
Matisse Thybulle (Portland Trail Blazers)
Australia
Jack White (Oklahoma City Thunder)
Australia
Maxi Kleber (Dallas Mavericks)
Germany
Dennis Schroder (Toronto Raptors)
Germany
Daniel Theis (Indiana Pacers)
Germany
Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic)
Germany
Moritz Wagner (Orlando Magic)
Germany
Yuta Watanabe (Phoenix Suns)
Japan
Rui Hachimura (Los Angeles Lakers)
Japan
Goga Bitadze (Orlando Magic)
Georgia
Sando Mamukelashvili (San Antonio Spurs)
Georgia
Vlatko Cancar (Denver Nuggets)
Slovenia
Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)
Slovenia
Raul Neto (Cleveland Cavaliers)
Brazil
Ricky Rubio (Cleveland Cavaliers)
Spain
Santi Aldama (Memphis Grizzlies)
Spain
Usman Garuba (Atlanta Hawks)
Spain
Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets)
Canada
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)
Canada
RJ Barrett (New York Knicks)
Canada
Dillon Brooks (Houston Rockets)
Canada
Lu Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder)
Canada
Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Minnesota Timberwolves)
Canada
Kelly Olynyk (Utah Jazz)
Canada
Dwight Powell (Dallas Mavericks)
Canada
Oshae Brissett (Boston Celtics)
Canada
Cory Joseph (Golden State Warriors)
Canada
Frank Ntilikina (Free Agent, former team Dalla Mavericks)
France
Nicholas Batum (Los Angeles Clippers)
France
Evan Fournier (New York Knicks)
France
Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves)
France
Kristaps Porzingis (Boston Celtics)
Latvia
Davis Bertans (Oklahoma City Thunder)
Latvia
Despite some missing NBA stars, there are still a handful of must-watch NBA players.
Team USA is an interesting roster as it mostly consists of young talents in the league, each with tremendous upside to their respective games.
Paolo Banchero, Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, and Tyrese Haliburton are some of the best young players in the league today.
Banchero is entering his second season in the NBA after winning the Rookie of the Year award in the 2022-23 season. Tyrese Haliburton is fresh off his best season yet as the number-one option with the Indiana Pacers. Both Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards had quality outings in the postseason, showcasing the next step they took to their games.
Besides Team USA, Canada is another standout as well with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, and Lu Dort. Outside the obvious NBA talent on display, Canada also consists of a number of excellent role players from the league.
Australia is no slouch as well with the NBA talent they have on their roster. From Josh Giddey to Patty Mills. Australia's roster is a mixture of young and veteran talents from the NBA which can help complement each other. Both Joe Ingles and Patty Mills have seen their fair share of FIBA Basketball action that can guide the young players on the team.
The FIBA Basketball World Cup is scheduled to begin on August 25 and will last until September 10. The first phase of competitions will be on August 25 until August 30. The second phase will start on August 31 and will end on September 4. Lastly, the final phase will be on September 5 and will finish on September 10.
NBA Players that will not play in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup
Outside the available NBA players for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, there are also a number of players that will not be making an appearance.
NBA Players not participating in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup
Players and their NBA teams
Country
Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)
Serbia
Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)
France/United States
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)
Greece
Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)
United States
Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)
United States
Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)
United States
Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)
United States
Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)
United States
Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)
United States
Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)
United States
Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors)
United States
Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)
United States
Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)
United States
Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls)
United States
Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks)
United States
Keldon Johnson (San Antonio Spurs)
United States
Jerami Grant (Portland Trail Blazers)
United States
A lot of the players on this list were on the 2020 Team USA Men's Basketball lineup, like Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bam Adebayo.