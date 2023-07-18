Top 10 teams that can win FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023

The Fiba World Cup is set to begin on August 25, giving every country a chance to showcase its best basketball talent. Some teams will have a greater advantage, and others will hope one or two of their young players can impress watching scouts and help grow the game in their native countries.

Nevertheless, there will undoubtedly be some teams who are favorites to win the tournament - and those will likely be the nations that boast multiple NBA talents within their rotation.

Here are the top 10 teams who could potentially win the FIBA Basketball World Cup this year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top-10 FIBA World Cup Championship Favorites

#1 The United States

#2 Serbia

#3 France

#4 Spain

#5 Australia

#6 Greece

#7 Italy

#8 France

#9 Lithuania

#10 Germany

Who is on Team USA for the FIBA World Cup?

Team USA is always seen as the favorite in international basketball. The United States consistently develops elite athletes with exceptional technical ability and a high degree of competitiveness.

This year, Team USA will be fielding a young rotation full of up-and-coming NBA players, along with some veterans, to help provide leadership and poise. The full Team USA roster is as follows:

Paolo Banchero

Mikal Bridges

Jalen Brunson

Anthony Edwards

Tyrese Haliburton

Josh Hart

Brandon Ingram

Jaren Jackson Jr

Cam Johnson

Walker Kessler

Bobby Portis

Austin Reaves

Who are the Team USA Coaches for the FIBA World Cup?

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will be operating as Team USA's head coach for the FIBA World Cup, and he will have some elite company with him as assistant coaches on the bench.

LA Clippers Ty Lue, Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra, and Gonzaga's Mark Few will all be operating as assistant coaches, giving Kerr arguably the most talented coaching staff in the entire FIBA World Cup tournament.

What stars are missing from Team USA for the FIBA World Cup?

Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis, Devin Booker - the list goes on. Team USA will primarily be comprised of young and hungry talent for the FIBA World Cup.

Other star names from around the world will also be missing the tournament, with players like Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic having removed their names in recent weeks. Fortunately, Luka Doncic will participate, giving the Slovenian team a significant boost while also ensuring at least one global superstar will be suiting up in the tournament.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault