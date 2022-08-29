Listing the top 5 LeBron James quotes that have inspired people

LeBron James frequently makes NBA history. He averaged over 30 points per game last season, the highest by a 37-year-old player. Many will argue that he is the greatest of all time, and those who disagree will concede that he is at least in the top 3 in the debate.

Scottie Pippen, Steve Kerr, Julius Erving, Isiah Thomas, Oscar Robertson, Shaquille O'Neal, Gary Payton and many more NBA legends have called him the best player to lace up.

He was arguably the most hyped high school prospect, entering the draft in 2003. James didn't just meet expectations, he far exceeded them.

James is just a handful of games shy of breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record. LeBron James will go down as arguably the most complete player. He is the only player with 10K points, assists and rebounds and is in the top 10 in most playoff categories.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "To sit alone in a statistical category in this league...I get at a loss for words anytime these things happen." LeBron James talks about becoming the first player in NBA history to reach 10K+ points, assists, and rebounds. @LakersReporter "To sit alone in a statistical category in this league...I get at a loss for words anytime these things happen." LeBron James talks about becoming the first player in NBA history to reach 10K+ points, assists, and rebounds. @LakersReporter https://t.co/MyBLUNhuNA

Unsurprisingly, an entire generation of NBA players and athletes from around the world have been inspired by The King. Here are a few LeBron James quotes that continue to inspire people.

What are some LeBron James quotes that people still talk about?

LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals

LeBron James has been in the public spotlight since he was a teenager. He has shown that he is not afraid of failure. Most athletes who have reached his level aren't. He once said:

"You can’t be afraid to fail. It’s the only way you succeed. You’re not gonna succeed all the time and I know that."

LeBron James believes adversity makes a person stronger and attributes his success to his struggles as a kid. He said:

"I think the reason why I am who I am today is because I went through those tough times when I was younger."

James has used his platform to speak about social justice reform, crimes and discrimination against marginalized communities and the importance of voting. He believes any player with millions of people and young minds following and looking up to them should be a role model. He said:

"Once you become a professional athlete or once you do anything well, then you’re automatically a role model. … I have no problem being a role model, I love it. I have kids looking up to me and hopefully I inspire these kids to do good things."

Additionally, LeBron James believes in living every day as if it's your last and performing any task as if it's the last time you're doing it.

"I treated it like every day was my last day with a basketball."

LeBron James has been to the NBA Finals 10 times in his career, more than most franchises. He once made 8 Finals in a row. He advocates for consistent effort and relentless pursuit of your goals, even in the face of adversity and doubters. He said:

"All your life you are told the things you cannot do. All your life they will say you’re not good enough or strong enough or talented enough. They will say you’re the wrong height or the wrong weight or the wrong type to play this or be this or achieve this. They will tell you no.

"A thousand times no. Until all the no’s become meaningless. All your life they will tell you no. Quite firmly and very quickly. And you will tell them yes."

