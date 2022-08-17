Listing the top 5 Michael Jordan quotes that continue to inspire people

Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest player in the history of basketball, and his resume is longer than most NBA legends. In fact, even if you remove half of his accolades and achievements, he would still be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

It is no surprise that people would look to him for inspiration. He is now the go-to metaphor for overachieving legends in any field, saying "He/She is the Michael Jordan of ..." to suggest they are the best at something.

Jordan has had several great quotes over his career, and several since his retirement as well. He has inspired an entire generation of athletes, including legends like Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. King James admitted that he fell in love with the sport and wears No. 23 because of His Airness. When he surpassed Jordan as the all-time playoff scorer, he said:

"I wear the number because of Mike. I think I fell in love with the game because of Mike, seeing what he was able to accomplish. … When you're growing up and seeing Michael Jordan, he's almost like a God."

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



“Michael Jordan is the greatest player of all time.”



(via Jeanie Buss:“Michael Jordan is the greatest player of all time.”(via @NBA2K Jeanie Buss:“Michael Jordan is the greatest player of all time.”(via @NBA2K) https://t.co/EFY2kWHjz0

What are some quotes by Michael Jordan that people still talk about?

Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls

Jordan was the ultimate competitor and took pride in humiliating his opponents. He lost the first three games of the 1990-91 NBA season and then made it his mission to never embark on a losing streak. MJ never lost three games in a row for the rest of his career in Chicago. He once famously said that if he had more than 48 minutes in a game, he would never lose:

"I never lost a game. I just ran out of time."

Jordan dominated the game by instilling fear in his defenders. He is one of the fiercest trash-talkers of all time and often destroyed opponents with his words. His list of shenanigans on the court is endless. He once shot a free throw with his eyes closed to taunt Dikembe Mutombo and reminded trash-talking rookie Reggie Miller that he is "Black Jesus."

While recalling "The Shot" over Craig Ehlo in Game 5 of the 1989 Eastern Conference first-round series against the Cavaliers, he said:

"They had Craig Ehlo on me at the time, which was, in all honesty, a mistake."

Jordan once said:

"I own the game. I own the guy guarding me."

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



“I don’t think there’s anybody that can stop me. Once I get the ball, you’re at my mercy... I own the ball, I own the game, I own the guy guarding me.”



(via

fadeawayworld.net/nba-media/mich… Michael Jordan in an interview from 1989:“I don’t think there’s anybody that can stop me. Once I get the ball, you’re at my mercy... I own the ball, I own the game, I own the guy guarding me.”(via @FadeawayWorld Michael Jordan in an interview from 1989:“I don’t think there’s anybody that can stop me. Once I get the ball, you’re at my mercy... I own the ball, I own the game, I own the guy guarding me.” 😳(via @FadeawayWorld)fadeawayworld.net/nba-media/mich…

These quotes aren't inspirational but rather a gloating display of his dominance. Jordan wasn't always a braggart, though. He inspired his teammates and defenders to be better players. Despite holding many NBA records, the five-time MVP talked about missing potential game-winning shots and not letting it faze him:

"I've missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I've lost almost 300 games. 26 times, I've been trusted to take the game-winning shot and missed. I've failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed."

Matthew Syed @matthewsyed Michael Jordan: I've missed 9000 shots in my career, lost almost 300 games. I've failed over and over again. And that is why I succeed #grit Michael Jordan: I've missed 9000 shots in my career, lost almost 300 games. I've failed over and over again. And that is why I succeed #grit https://t.co/4brhDEZ2Wu

Similarly, the six-time champion also once said:

"I can accept failure, everyone fails at something. But I can't accept not trying."

And also:

"If it turns out that my best wasn't good enough, at least I won’t look back and say I was afraid to try."

Jordan pushed his teammates to the limit in practice and was often called an "a***ole." However, he led by example and did everything he asked his teammates to do while constantly reminding them that quitting is not an option. MJ said:

"If you quit once, it becomes a habit. Never quit."

This particular quote has been used hundreds of times to inspire people to keep going.

Marcus McGee Bball @MMcGeeBball in honor of Black History Month I’ll be providing significant words of inspirational wisdom from significant/well known African Americans.



“If you quit ONCE it becomes a habit. Never quit!!!”



― Michael Jordan in honor of Black History Month I’ll be providing significant words of inspirational wisdom from significant/well known African Americans.“If you quit ONCE it becomes a habit. Never quit!!!” ― Michael Jordan https://t.co/zv7alXw4S0

LIVE POLL Q. Is Michael Jordan the greatest of all time? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein