"Living embodiment of NBA Youngboy" - NBA fans ridicule Draymond Green for taking counseling after facing suspension

Draymond Green could miss extended time. Shams Charania reported that the Golden State Warriors forward has entered a counseling program. He is expected to miss at least the next three weeks. He has already missed the previous three games after being suspended indefinitely.

The suspension was a result of Green punching Jusuf Nurkic during a game against the Phoenix Suns on December 13. Green dramatically sold a foul call and spun his arm, connecting with Nurkic in the face. He was ejected and later suspended by the league.

Green and his antics are the subject of plenty of ridicule. The online trolls went after him again after the latest news of his counseling program. One fan even compared him to a certain young rapper.

“Living embodiment of NBA youngboy,” one fan wrote.

This fan was not the only one to go at Green. Check out some of the best NBA fan reactions below.

Draymond Green incidents this season

Draymond Green’s recent suspension is not the first incident involving Green this season or in his career. He has been fined a total of $2.7 million in his career. He has been suspended for 12 total games before his most recent ban.

He is entering counseling after being suspended multiple times by the NBA for his on-court actions and physical outbursts.

This season, Green has been involved in a few altercations. The latest was his punch on Nurkic.

The ejection after punching Nurkic was Green’s third ejection in 15 games. His first incident came early in the season.

On November 11, the Warriors player was ejected for shoving Donovan Mitchell in a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He retaliated for a foul and shoved Mitchell into the front row of the stands.

Draymond Green one-upped himself in a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 14. Rudy Gobert was breaking up an altercation between two players. Green then came running in and put Gobert in a chokehold. He then dragged him backward until someone pulled him off of Gobert.

He will now have to hit certain benchmarks in his counseling to be reinstated. Charania reported that Green has been accepting of the process.

If he is out for three weeks, then Green could miss at least ten games. He could return on January 10 against the New Orleans Pelicans. Golden State will want him back soon, as they have struggled. They sit in 11th place and hold a 12-14 record.

The Golden State are backing their player. They committed to him this summer with a free-agent extension. Draymond Green and Golden State agreed to a 4-year, $100 million deal this season.