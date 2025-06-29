"Lmao Rob Pelinka will burn in hell": Lakers fans in shambles after Dorian Finney-Smith declines $15.4M option to return

LA Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith will decline his $15.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Sunday. He will enter free agency and does not lack suitors, as multiple teams are reportedly expected to show interest in the forward starting Monday night.
The report has stirred up a frenzy on social media. Lakers fans aren't particularly pleased with the report as the franchise is yet to make any major offseason trades. One fan on X called out general manager Rob Pelinka.
Other fans on X hoped the Lakers wouldn't lose a valuable player like Finney-Smith.
Another fan speculated he wants to move to a team where he can be effective.
Finney-Smith joined the Lakers last December from the Brooklyn Nets. The trade involved the Lakers sending D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis and three second-round picks for him and Shake Milton.
Last season, he spent most of the time on the bench, but played a vital role as a backup for the Lakers. He averaged 7.9 points, 1.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds. He shot 44.2% from the field and 39.8% from the 3-point mark.
While his options in the free agency market will be readily available, it'd be interesting to see his next move. He would be eager to start the new season stronger and healthier.
Dorian Finney-Smith reportedly had ankle surgery
Dorian Finney-Smith had a successful ankle surgery during the offseason, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported on June 12. He is expected to recover before training camp begins.
The ankle injury had been a lingering issue during his time at the Nets. He missed 12 games because of the injury when he was with the Nets. He missed eight more games when he moved to Los Angeles.
