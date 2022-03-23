"LOL, we'll consider" - Kevin Love's fiance gives hilarious response to LeBron James' plea to get an invite at their wedding

LeBron James' return to Cleveland was eventful as he led the LA Lakers to a 131-120 win over the Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. James recorded a triple-double, while also adding another poster dunk to his highlight reel. However, the dunk came at the expense of friend and former teammate Kevin Love.

The dunk happened with about two minutes left in the second quarter. James cut to the center from the top of the key and received a nice pass from Austin Reaves. Love tried to take a charge, but James was already elevated and detonated on his former Cavs brother.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter LEBRON PUT KEVIN LOVE ON A POSTER LEBRON PUT KEVIN LOVE ON A POSTER 😱 https://t.co/CvE0JzXcyx

Before the start of the second half, Love was caught on video trying to get his revenge on "The King." He put LeBron in a headlock for a good five seconds before the duo shared a laugh together. After the game, James hilariously stated that he's hoping to still get an invitation to Love's wedding.

"That's my guy. That's my brother, and I hope I'm still invited to the wedding. That's not even in my all-time dunks. I'll take it out. I didn't mean it. K Love, I love you and I take it back," James said.

Kevin Love has been engaged to Sports Illustrated model Kate Bock since January last year and the couple have been together since 2015. Bock responded to LeBron James' plea about his wedding invitation on her Instagram stories. Love and Bock are yet to set a date for their wedding as of this writing.

"LOL, we'll consider," Bock captioned.

Kate Bock responds to LeBron James' plea. (Photo: @katebock/Instagram and CavaliersNation)

LeBron and Love were teammates with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014 to 2018. They went to the NBA Finals four straight times, winning one in 2016 after coming back from a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors.

Both players, as well as Kyrie Irving, were vital to the Cavaliers' first ever NBA title. James had "The Block" on Andre Iguodala, while Irving hit "The Shot" over Steph Curry. Love's amazing defense of Curry in the final minute of Game 7 is still an underrated moment.

LeBron James, LA Lakes to host Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers against the Philadelphia 76ers.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers will be back home on Wednesday night to face the Philadelphia 76ers. The Lakers are coming off a four-game road trip wherein they have won two important games. They defeated the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers, but lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Washington Wizards.

James is still dealing with a sore left knee, but is expected to play against the Sixers. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid and James Harden were not on the injury report after missing the Sixers' 113-106 win over the Miami Heat last Monday due to rest.

Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen Same injury report as usual for Lakers vs. Sixers Same injury report as usual for Lakers vs. Sixers https://t.co/NVZFBOa4ci

The Lakers have a tough schedule ahead as they are back on the road after their game against Philly. They will travel to face the New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz for a three-game road trip.

