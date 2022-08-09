"Lol he in it for the riches and ladies", "He’s a SOFT mama’s boy that is a scared quitter" - Fans absolutely rinse Ben Simmons online after reports of him quitting on the Nets during playoffs come out

Ben Simmons has been one of the most controversial figures in basketball over the past few years. After half a season of clashing with the Philadelphia 76ers, the Australian made a move to the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline last season. The point-guard was unable to even play a single regular-season game for the Nets due to a back injury.

However, as the playoffs approached, reports about him being fit for the series against the Boston Celtics emerged. The Nets were down 0-3 and needed something big to avoid a sweep in the first round. That was when the team discussed on the group chat if Ben Simmons could play in Game 4.

"KD was like 'This is who I'm playing with?!" 🍿 Following a Game 3 loss vs Boston, the Nets players asked Ben Simmons in a group chat if he was ready to play in Game 4. Ben Simmons did not answer the question and proceeded to leave the chat, per @RicBucher on @TheHerd "KD was like 'This is who I'm playing with?!" 🍿 Following a Game 3 loss vs Boston, the Nets players asked Ben Simmons in a group chat if he was ready to play in Game 4. Ben Simmons did not answer the question and proceeded to leave the chat, per @RicBucher on @TheHerd."KD was like 'This is who I'm playing with?!" 🍿 https://t.co/c5gGH7zUT1

NBA analyst Ric Bucher stated that the three-time All-Star left the group chat without even answering the question. The Nets went on to lose Game 4, they were the only team to be swept in the 2022 Playoffs.

Since his untimely exit from the Philadelphia 76ers, fans and critics have not really been merciful to Ben Simmons. They got yet another chance after hearing Ric Bucher's comments and took to Twitter to express their views about the whole situation.

@TheNBACentral Dude is such a baby.

Simmons' decision not to play for the Nets last season was the right one for him. His injury was much more serious than many believed it to be as he underwent back surgery in May.

The 26-year-old will be looking to have a big season next campaign. He has the potential to do special things and the Nets would expect that from him when he takes the court for them. The team is in the middle of a major crisis surrounding Kevin Durant and his trade request. However, the biggest positive they are going into next season with is Simmons' return to the starting lineup.

How valuable is Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets?

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics - Game One

Ben Simmons is one of the most talented players in the league. He has the ability to defend all positions and is also an elite passer of the basketball. In his four active seasons playing in the league, Simmons has three All-Star and two All-Defensive first-team selections.

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann Ben Simmons open-court defense on Luka Doncic. Ben Simmons open-court defense on Luka Doncic. https://t.co/yfbi9pUkWx

His shooting has been a big concern throughout his career, but even without his lack of skill in this area, Simmons is a lethal player. With Kevin Durant's future hanging in the balance, the Aussie could be a key player for the Nets next season.

He is someone who Brooklyn missed last season as their defense was not up to the mark. With him and Joe Harris returning, some improvement shall be seen on that end of the floor next season.

Undoubtedly, the team's stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could help them become title contenders. But even without them, Ben Simmons has the ability to lead the Nets to the playoffs.

NBA @NBA #HereTheyCome Ben Simmons looked off the defense and dropped a clever dime to Joel Embiid in transition for tonight's #AssistOfTheNight Ben Simmons looked off the defense and dropped a clever dime to Joel Embiid in transition for tonight's #AssistOfTheNight! #HereTheyCome https://t.co/30BzGOY9jA

Whether KD and Kyrie stay or not is still in question, regardless, Simmons is going to be crucial for Brooklyn next season if they hope to go further than they did last year.

