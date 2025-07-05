'Lone' Ja Morant drops cryptic message amid Grizzlies' attempt to retool roster: "Mentally & physically I stay far away"

As the offseason progresses, Ja Morant has seen teammates come and go as the Memphis Grizzlies tweak their roster. Morant himself, however, appears to have detached himself from all these player movements in his ball club.

In a pair of tweets on Friday, the two-time All-Star made it clear that he was not dipping his toes into the Grizzlies' attempt to retool their roster.

"popular loner fr," Morant posted on X. He added, "so mentally & physically i stay far away."

Ja Morant @JaMorant LINK popular loner fr

Ja Morant @JaMorant LINK so mentally & physically i stay far away

One player who will be far away from Morant once the 2025-26 season begins is Desmond Bane, who spent five years alongside him in the Grizzlies backcourt. In one of the first high-profile transactions of this offseason was Bane being shipped to the Orlando Magic for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, and a stash of draft assets.

Gone, too, is Morant's backup point guard Luke Kennard, who has signed in free agency with the Atlanta Hawks. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have added former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome, who has reportedly agreed to a three-year deal.

Along with Dillon Brooks' move to the Houston Rockets in 2023, these roster moves have significantly altered the lineup that Morant played with as the Grizzlies made three straight playoff trips at the start of the decade. Even Taylor Jenkins, the head coach who had watched over Morant since he was a rookie, was let go late in the regular season and replaced by Tuomas Iisalo.

Though Morant will still have the re-signing Jaren Jackson Jr. by his side. the lineup that Memphis will be fielding next season will be quite different from what he's played with in years past. It should come as no surprise, then, that Morant is feeling like a "loner" these days.

"yukix12 dont die," Ja Morant tweets his farewell to former teammate

This past season, Morant grew close to Japanese spitfire guard Yuki Kawamura. Recently, Kawamura made the decision to sign with the Chicago Bulls' Summer League team, which meant that Morant had one more former teammate to say goodbye to.

The former All-Star did so with another short but sweet post on X.

"yukix12 dont die," Morant tweeted.

Ja Morant @JaMorant LINK yukiX12 dont die

Morant, will have more than three months to form new friendships and jell with his teammates before the 2025-26 season tips off.

