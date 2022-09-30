“If you're a Bulls fan like you've got to be vomiting in the trash can hearing that” – NBA analyst is concerned over Lonzo Ball’ injury, says the Bulls are going to face challenges midseason

Lonzo Ball has continued to deal with lingering knee injuries for months now. After sustaining what was initially believed to be a bone bruise last season, Chicago Bulls fans were left without the two-way star going into the playoffs. While initial reports indicated that Ball would be sidelined for a mere 6-8 weeks, things quickly went from bad to worse.

With reports indicating that Ball's injury continued to plague him, it was announced shortly after the start of 2020 that Lonzo Ball would miss the remainder of the season. The update was a tough one for Bulls fans, who saw Ball cement his place as one of the best defensive guards in the league at the start of the season.

After undergoing a procedure that will force Ball to miss the start of the upcoming season, hopes in Chicago were at an all-time low. On the heels of the latest update, analyst Brian Windhorst spoke about the situation in Chicago on a recent podcast, saying:

"I'm looking at the Chicago Bulls and Lonzo ball gave an interview Tuesday. There was an extraordinarily depressing interview about the state of his knee that he can't go upstairs without pain he can't run. ... The doctors have to go in there and see what's wrong. Like if you're a bulls fan like you've got to be vomiting in the trash can hearing that."

For those of us who have been sorely missing the dynamic duo of Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, the update was a particularly harrowing one.

Lonzo Ball's Lingering Knee Injury & The Bulls Place In A Stacked Eastern Conference

Lonzo Ball - Chicago Bulls v New York Knicks

Fans in Chicago are certainly aware that the latest update regarding Lonzo Ball isn't a good one. Going into this offseason, hopes were high that the dynamic front office duo of Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley would land a blockbuster free agent. Despite that, the pair doubled down on their belief that continuity was the theme going into this season.

Considering the fact that Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls had a great run last year while the team was healthy, the plan seemed to make sense. With that being said, it's hard for the team to get more familiar on the floor while their star point guard sits out. After the team made underwhelming offseason moves that didn't really fill the need for wing shooters, the last thing fans needed was an abysmal update on Ball.

It's no secret that the Eastern Conference has grown increasingly tough over the course of the last calendar year.offseason,idst of last season the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets engaged in a blockbuster trade that saw All-Star Ben Simmons paired with Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving. On the flip side, former league MVP James Harden was shipped to Philadelphia, potentially pushing the perennial contenders to full blown contenders.

Lower in the Eastern Conference standings, the Atlanta Hawks made a huge move this offseason to secure Trae Young help. The team managed to snag Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs, giving the storied franchise some much-needed firepower to contend in the East.

With things getting tougher in the Eastern Conference, Ball and his knee injuries will unquestionably be a key focal point once the season starts.

