Lonzo Ball gives inside scoop on Cavaliers trade bombshell and choosing new jersey number: "Cavs coaches texting me"

Lonzo Ball is enjoying the NBA offseason, but when he returns, he will be in new threads. The former No. 2 pick was traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Isaac Okoro on June 28. Ironically, Ball was on vacation in Fiji and was one of the last people in his circle to realize that he had been traded to a new team.

Despite struggling with injuries during his time with the Bulls, Ball has grown into a well-rounded backup point guard. Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson lost Ty Jerome in free agency and will rely on Ball to spell All-Star point guard Darius Garland next season. Cleveland is Ball's fourth team of his NBA career, reuniting him with former LA Lakers teammate Larry Nance Jr.

Ball spoke about the trade on Friday's episode of the What An Experience podcast. He is excited to join Cleveland and contribute to a team that was the top seed in the Eastern Conference last season. Cavaliers coaches were in contact with Ball immediately after the trade was finalized, even if Ball was asleep halfway around the world.

"I look at my phone and I see missed call from you (LiAngelo Ball), Rich(Paul), I'm like 'Ah s**t'," Ball said. "I look at the Cavs' coaches texting me, I'm like 'D**m, that's crazy."

The change could mean a new jersey number for Ball as well. Ty Jerome wore No. 2 for the Cavaliers and Jalen Tyson had No. 9. Ball said if he could not have his two primary numbers, he would change to a new one.

"This is what happened. I knew Ty Jerome was there and he had 2," Ball said. "I'm like 'Well, if I can't get 2, I'm gonna get 9, cause that's my second number, right?' And then, I wanna say, Tyson got 9. 2 and 9 were taken, so I'm like "S**t, I gotta pick a third number, I'm gonna go 97.'"

Luckily for Ball, he won't have to change numbers now that Jerome is with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Bulls shopped Lonzo Ball largely because of his injury history

When Ball is healthy, he has proven that he can be a solid contributor to a contending team. During his first season with the Bulls, he was a big part of their push to the top of the Eastern Conference before he missed the second half of the 2021-2022 season. Unfortunately, the injury kept him out for the next two seasons before he finally returned last year.

During that time, Chicago made multiple changes at guard. Coby White has developed into one of the team's best scorers and the Bulls acquired Josh Giddey in a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder last summer. While Chicago general manager Marc Eversley saw fit to move on from Ball, the Cavaliers jumped on the opportunity to bring him in.

Ball is a big upgrade offensively from Okoro. Atkinson hopes that Ball can stay on the floor and prop up the team's offense when his starters sit. Cleveland is one of the early favorites in a wide-open Eastern Conference heading into next season. Adding Ball could be the move that puts them over the top.

