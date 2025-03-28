Lonzo Ball labels Josh Giddey with 3-word nickname after buzzer-beater heroics 

On Thursday, Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey dropped a buzzer-beater against the Los Angeles Lakers, earning his team their fourth win in a row. His heroics also earned him a new three-word nickname from his teammate Lonzo Ball as the Bulls continue their playoff push. A tight affair, the game ended 119-117.

Ad

In their second meeting in the space of five days, the Bulls and LA Lakers played an enthralling game, with a wild ending. Josh Giddey's half-court buzzer-beater helped the Bulls win both their games against the LA Lakers this term, as his heroics earned him a new nickname.

Teammate Lonzo Ball took to Instagram to re-share an image shared by the Chicago Bulls handle as they celebrated Giddey's game-winner.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Captioning the story with a new nickname for the 22-year-old, the former LA Laker wrote:

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"The Great White."

Lonzo Ball gives his teammate Josh Giddey a new nickname on Instagram

Ball's nickname for the Australian native came after the Bulls and Lakers played out one of the widest endings this season. With 10 seconds on the clock in the fourth quarter, Patrick Williams made a 23-foot jumper to cut the lead to two points before Coby White's 3-pointer four seconds later gave them a one-point lead.

Ad

However, with three seconds to go, Austin Reaves made a lay-up off Luka Doncic's assist, leading everyone to believe that the Lakers had won the tie. But in a drastic turn of events, Giddey stepped up in the last second and launched a 46-foot floating jump shot, winning the game in stunning fashion.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Josh Giddey, Coby White impress as LA Lakers get swept by Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls kept their playoff hopes alive with a victory on Thursday, marking their fourth win. This eventful game allowed the Bulls to maintain their ninth position in the standings. They are currently 7.5 games behind the Detroit Pistons, who occupy sixth place, as they aim for a spot in the Play-In Tournament.

Ad

Coby White and Josh Giddey were the stars of the show against the Purple and Gold, with the latter's buzzer-beater stealing the headlines. White recorded 26 points and nine assists on the night, while Giddey contributed with a triple-double.

The Australian star scored 25 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, dished out 11 assists, and hit the all-important half-court shot, sealing his team's win at United Center. It also meant that the Bulls swept the Western Conference team this season, as the Bulls won 146-115 in their last meeting on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback