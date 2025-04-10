Lonzo Ball pays tribute to donor who revived his NBA career

Lonzo Ball had some special guests at the United Center on Wednesday night when the Chicago Bulls faced the Miami Heat. Ball finally met the family of Alex Reinhardt, the 20-year-old man who donated the knee cartilage and meniscus used in his innovative transplant surgery in March 2023.
According to Andrew Seligman of the Associated Press, Reinhardt's family was invited by Ball to watch the Bulls game. Ball apparently wanted to meet them and show gratitude for allowing Reinhart to donate his knee cartilage and revive the UCLA product's career.
Ball met the Reinhardt family before the game, signing jerseys and having an emotional photo op. Alex's mother, father, brothers and future sister-in-law made the trip from Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, to Chicago.
Alex Reinhardt passed away at 20 in February 2023, with his family allowing his organs to be donated. They were surprised when the donor network told them that an athlete had received Alex's meniscus and cartilage and wanted to meet them.
Lonzo Ball resumed his career after the transplant. He missed two full seasons because of a lingering knee issue, and the innovative procedure potentially saved his career. He signed a two-year, $20 million extension with the Bulls this season.
Alex's mother, Angie, revealed that her son loved sports, from skiing to football to wrestling in high school.
"All of the people that are donor recipients of Alex’s, we’re just blessed," Angie said. "We’ve had mothers from some people that have said things. Now we get to meet Lonzo. It’s just a blessing to be able to watch people do well with their knees or anything because of Alex."
Since returning from injury, Lonzo Ball has played 35 games this season. He endured different injuries, but his knee has stayed healthy. He continues to contribute to the Bulls despite playing limited minutes.
Lonzo Ball has not played since Feb. 28
Ball is dealing with a wrist injury that has kept him out for more than a month.
Despite his absence, the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll over the past three weeks, led by Josh Giddey and Coby White. They have two games left in the regular season and could finish as high as the seventh seed.
If they end up in the No. 7 spot, they will face the Orlando Magic in the play-in tournament. A win would put result in a matchup against the Boston Celtics, while a loss would put them in a do-or-die game against the winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 matchup.
Regardless of their final spot in the regular season, success in the play-in tournament will lead to facing the Cleveland Cavaliers or the defending champs in the first round.
