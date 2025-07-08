Lonzo Ball pours his heart out as girlfriend Ally Rossel rocks in "mermaid" avatar: "Sunset tryna compete but still no match"

Lonzo Ball poured his heart out reacting to his girlfriend, Ally Rossel’s latest Instagram post as Rossel uploaded photographs posing on the beach in an island in Fiji.

Ad

She rocked a white bikini and posed in front of the setting sun. She likened herself to a "mermaid", captioning the post:

"Mermaids r real 🐚."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ball reacted with a heartfelt message.

“Sunset tryna compete but still no match 🤷🏻‍♂️❤️‍🔥,” Ball wrote.

Ally Rossel replied to Lonzo Ball’s comment, calling it a “bar.”

“ooo bar 🤌🏽😘,” Rossel wrote.

Ally Rossel and Ball’s interaction on her Instagram post.

Lonzo Ball and Rossel have been together since 2020. They met in 2019 through Rossel’s sister and instantly hit it off. They spent time together, getting to know each other, before kicking off their relationship the next year.

Ad

Ball and his girlfriend frequently share glimpses of their relationship on Instagram, posting pictures and videos from their vacations together. Ally Rossel is also a regular at the NBA star’s games and is often spotted sitting courtside.

Lonzo Ball and long-time girlfriend, Ally Rossel, set for a new challenge in Cleveland

Lonzo Ball and his girlfriend are set to explore new horizons following the NBA guard's trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers. On June 27, Shams Charania reported that the Bulls are trading the UCLA alum to the Cavaliers in exchange for Isaac Okoro.

Ad

Ball had been with the Chicago Bulls since being traded there by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2021. Unfortunately, he couldn't reach his full potential in Chicago, making just 70 appearances through three seasons.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A series of repeated knee injuries has hindered his progress. Heading into year seven, he's yet to play more than 63 games in a season. Ball and his girlfriend of three years are now in Cleveland as the LA Lakers' former No. 2 pick tries to get his career back on track.

Ball made 35 appearances for Chicago in 2024-25, averaging 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More