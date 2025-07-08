Lonzo Ball pours his heart out as girlfriend Ally Rossel rocks in "mermaid" avatar: "Sunset tryna compete but still no match"

Lonzo Ball poured his heart out reacting to his girlfriend, Ally Rossel’s latest Instagram post as Rossel uploaded photographs posing on the beach in an island in Fiji.
She rocked a white bikini and posed in front of the setting sun. She likened herself to a "mermaid", captioning the post:
"Mermaids r real 🐚."
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Ball reacted with a heartfelt message.
“Sunset tryna compete but still no match 🤷🏻♂️❤️🔥,” Ball wrote.
Ally Rossel replied to Lonzo Ball’s comment, calling it a “bar.”
“ooo bar 🤌🏽😘,” Rossel wrote.
Lonzo Ball and Rossel have been together since 2020. They met in 2019 through Rossel’s sister and instantly hit it off. They spent time together, getting to know each other, before kicking off their relationship the next year.
Ball and his girlfriend frequently share glimpses of their relationship on Instagram, posting pictures and videos from their vacations together. Ally Rossel is also a regular at the NBA star’s games and is often spotted sitting courtside.
Lonzo Ball and long-time girlfriend, Ally Rossel, set for a new challenge in Cleveland
Lonzo Ball and his girlfriend are set to explore new horizons following the NBA guard's trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers. On June 27, Shams Charania reported that the Bulls are trading the UCLA alum to the Cavaliers in exchange for Isaac Okoro.
Ball had been with the Chicago Bulls since being traded there by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2021. Unfortunately, he couldn't reach his full potential in Chicago, making just 70 appearances through three seasons.
A series of repeated knee injuries has hindered his progress. Heading into year seven, he's yet to play more than 63 games in a season. Ball and his girlfriend of three years are now in Cleveland as the LA Lakers' former No. 2 pick tries to get his career back on track.
Ball made 35 appearances for Chicago in 2024-25, averaging 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for