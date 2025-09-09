Lonzo Ball’s 'baby mama' Denise Garcia gets honest about public scrutiny over ‘gold digger’ accusations 

Lonzo Ball’s ex-girlfriend, Denise Garcia, opened up about the public scrutiny she has faced over her relationship with the basketball star. Garcia and Ball started dating in high school and have a daughter together named Zoey.
Garcia, while speaking on Michael Porter Jr.’s podcast, “Curious Mike,” on Monday, expressed her honest feelings on the matter. Being associated with an NBA player isn’t as glamorous as social media makes it seem, as Garcia explained:
“I feel like ever since my ex (Lonzo Ball) and I were together, he posted me and it was like, ‘oh you’re a gold digger,’ This was even before we brought Zoey into the world. So, I guess people just think that you’re kind of out there for what players can offer you financially.” (Timestamp: 02:50)
A lot of the criticism Garcia faces has to do with the drama surrounding her very public split with Lonzo Ball. As things played out publicly on the Ball family’s reality TV Show, “Ball in the Family,” it attracted much negative attention toward Denise.
"We were inseparable": Lonzo Ball’s ex Denise Garcia relives senior year night when he first approached her at school dinner
Continuing her conversation with Porter Jr., Denise Garcia also provided an account of how her relationship with Ball started. Saying it was him who approached her first.
“We went to the same school, the day that I met him was after practice, my senior year. The school hosted dinner at this restaurant called Puppchinos,” she continued. “He approached me and since then, after that night, we were inseparable.”
Garcia went on to explain how, because she had known Lonzo Ball since he was a teenager, her relationship with the basketball star was never based on what he could “provide,” further pushing back against the “gold digger” accusations.
