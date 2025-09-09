Lonzo Ball’s 'baby mama' Denise Garcia gets honest about public scrutiny over ‘gold digger’ accusations 

Lonzo Ball’s ex-girlfriend, Denise Garcia, opened up about the public scrutiny she has faced over her relationship with the basketball star. Garcia and Ball started dating in high school and have a daughter together named Zoey.

Ad

Garcia, while speaking on Michael Porter Jr.’s podcast, “Curious Mike,” on Monday, expressed her honest feelings on the matter. Being associated with an NBA player isn’t as glamorous as social media makes it seem, as Garcia explained:

“I feel like ever since my ex (Lonzo Ball) and I were together, he posted me and it was like, ‘oh you’re a gold digger,’ This was even before we brought Zoey into the world. So, I guess people just think that you’re kind of out there for what players can offer you financially.” (Timestamp: 02:50)

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

A lot of the criticism Garcia faces has to do with the drama surrounding her very public split with Lonzo Ball. As things played out publicly on the Ball family’s reality TV Show, “Ball in the Family,” it attracted much negative attention toward Denise.

"We were inseparable": Lonzo Ball’s ex Denise Garcia relives senior year night when he first approached her at school dinner

Continuing her conversation with Porter Jr., Denise Garcia also provided an account of how her relationship with Ball started. Saying it was him who approached her first.

Ad

“We went to the same school, the day that I met him was after practice, my senior year. The school hosted dinner at this restaurant called Puppchinos,” she continued. “He approached me and since then, after that night, we were inseparable.”

Garcia went on to explain how, because she had known Lonzo Ball since he was a teenager, her relationship with the basketball star was never based on what he could “provide,” further pushing back against the “gold digger” accusations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More