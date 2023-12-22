Lonzo Ball's girlfriend Ally Rossel rocks stylish Lounge’s $100 all-wine pajama outfit

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball is in rehabilitation while recovering from a knee injury. His return timeline is still uncertain. Meanwhile, his girlfriend, Ally Rossel, is making waves on Instagram with her latest post.

Ally, meanwhile, rocked a $100 all-wine pajama look from Lounge, the brand she seems to have collaborated with. She wore their balcony bra coupled with pajama shirt and shorts.

The video was taken during the golden hour in a magnificent backdrop. Her caption read:

"Holidays are made for loungin."

Lonzo Ball was drafted by the LA Lakers in 2017 as the second overall pick and played for the New Orleans Pelicans before joining the Bulls in 2021. He has been out since January 2022 due to a torn meniscus in his left knee. In March, he underwent cartilage transplant surgery on his left knee.

This was his third knee surgery since he last played on Jan. 14, 2022. The Bulls’ vice president of basketball operations, Arturas Karnisovas, said that Ball was unlikely to return next season. Ball's knee injury has been a major setback, affecting the Bulls’ hopes of contending in the Eastern Conference.

Before his injury, Lonzo Ball was averaging 14.6 points, 6.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game, shooting 38.3% from the 3-point range. He was also forming a dynamic trio with Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, who made the All-Star team in 2022. Ball’s playmaking, defense and shooting were crucial for the Bulls’ offense and defense.

Lonzo Ball's Chicago Bulls beat the Miami Heat

The Chicago Bulls beat the Miami Heat 124-116 on Thursday night, thanks to the stellar performances of Coby White, Nikola Vucevic and Ayo Dosunmu.

White had 26 points and 11 assists, Vucevic had 24 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and three steals, while Dosunmu had a season-high 24 points off the bench. The Bulls led from start to finish, despite the Heat’s multiple comeback attempts.

The Heat, who had won 10 of their previous 12 games against teams with losing records, could not overcome the Bulls’ balanced attack and efficient shooting. Jaime Jaquez Jr. was the only bright spot for the Heat, scoring 22 points in his 12th straight game with double digits.

The Bulls improved to 5-2 in their last seven games, while the Heat dropped to 16-12 on the ongoing season.