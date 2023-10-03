Lonzo Ball surgery update: Bulls' guard opens up on his knee injury at NBA media day

Back in 2021 NBA free agency, Lonzo Ball was acquired by the Chicago Bulls from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Tomas Satoransky and Garrett Temple. In the 35 games he played for the Bulls during his first season, Ball averaged 13.0 points per game (42.3% shooting, including 42.3% from 3-point range), 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Prior to his knee injury in the 2021-22 season, the Chicago Bulls were first in the Eastern Conference standings with a 27 wins and 13 losses record. When he went down, the team's dynamic changed and they struggled to reach where they were at the start of the season.

The Bulls guard has remained on the sidelines since January 2022 and has had three operations since then. However, during this year's NBA free agency, Lonzo Ball remains confident in his recovery process following his rare cartilage transplant surgery, as per his interview with NBC Sports Chicago.

"Right now it's all about strength and flexibility," Ball said. "Trying to get all that motion back. Right now, I'm probably halfway through rehab process, still got about six or so months to go. Like I said, it's been going well. I'm just trying to stay positive and take it day by day."

From Ball's comments alone, he still has a few ways to go before he gets back to where he was in the league. Be that as it may, Lonzo Ball continues to make important strides in his recovery.

Lonzo Ball on his plan to continue playing basketball

During the 2023 NBA media day, Lonzo Ball talked about his intention to continue playing basketball, despite being out since the 2021-22 season.

"I mean, I definitely plan on playing again," Ball said. "Like I said, I'm only 25 and I feel like the rehab process been going well so far, no setbacks. So for me, just keep my head up and just keep doing the work."

While Ball remains out for the upcoming 2023-24 regular season, his recovery process continues to stay on track. Ball remains a crucial piece to the Chicago Bulls' success with his playmaking ability and defensive capability.

In his first season with the Bulls, Ball averaged 7.4 attempts from 3-point range per game and free throw shooting was at 74.0%. It was close to matching his efficiency from his last season with the New Orleans Pelicans.