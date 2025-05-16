Lonzo Ball wildly predicts brother LaMelo Ball's next team & Dylan Harper's draft team

Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball predicted the next team of his brother, Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball, and the team that will draft Rutgers Scarlet Knights star Dylan Harper.
In Friday's "What An Experience with Lonzo Ball," the Bulls guard discussed the upcoming draft with his brother LiAngelo Ball, Darren "DMO" Moore and Anthony Salazar. Lonzo said he expects the Hornets to draft Harper at No. 4 and ship his brother, LaMelo, to the LA Clippers.
"I lowkey got Dylan Harper going to the Hornets," Ball said. "I got 'Melo going to the Clips."
In ESPN's post-lottery mock draft by Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, Harper is projected to be the No. 2 pick, which belongs to the San Antonio Spurs. Givony said that Harper is regarded as the second-best prospect in the draft behind Cooper Flagg, which makes the Rutgers star an attractive prospect for teams looking for a shot creator.
Lonzo Ball said that the Philadelphia 76ers, who have the No. 3 pick, have several things they need to sort out. That's why he thinks his brother's team will draft Dylan Harper, the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper.
In ESPN's mock draft, Charlotte is projected to draft Baylor Bears' V.J. Edgecombe. Woo said that Edgecombe would be capable of inheriting the role of LaMelo Ball should the team decide to move on from the one-time NBA All-Star.
LaVar Ball mentioned in an interview in 2023 with VladTV that he hopes the Clippers will acquire LaMelo in the future, which would be a homecoming for the 23-year-old star.
LaMelo Ball says he is unbothered by trade rumors
In the Charlotte Hornets' exit interview on April 15, reporters asked LaMelo Ball if the trade rumors bothered him.
"That don't bother me," Ball said. "Bothering me is like stuff throughout the day. Dog piss on the floor or something, that s*** bother me. Little stuff like that. But telling me to go somewhere and do this, nah."
Ball's five-year, $203.9 million contract kicked in this season, which locks him for the foreseeable future. However, he has struggled with several injuries, appearing in just 47 games this season. Out of the possible 246 games in the past three years, Ball played just 105.
With another disappointing campaign, finishing with the third-worst record in the league (19-63), LaMelo Ball's name has been in several trade rumors. Charlotte winning the fourth pick in the upcoming draft further fuels the speculations, as the Hornets could restart their rebuild with another young star.
