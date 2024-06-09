“Look at this gambling addict”- Clippers fans troll Ty Lue for PokerGo appearance 

LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue was spotted at the ongoing World Series of Poker $5,000 NL Hold'em tournament. Lue was among the hundreds of audience members who traveled to Paradise, Nevada, to attend the annual event, perhaps one of the last places fans would have expected to see the 47-year-old.

Lue, who won the 2016 NBA title as the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, was seen at the event weeks after the Clippers were knocked out of the NBA playoffs in the first round by eventual finalists the Dallas Mavericks.

Fans responded to the image posted by user @FeelLikeDrew.

"Look at this gambling addict."

The fan called Tyronn Lue a 'gambling addict.'

"He’s gonna win the Clippers some money to use on cap space "🔥

Another user joked that he might end up earning their team some money, while one supporter seemed heartbroken.

"shoulda known this after he started cardio king PJ tucker."

"Let’s go Ty lue."

Further, one fan was simply happy with the spotting, while another blamed PJ Tucker.

As is evident, a number of supporters rushed to the post in order to acknowledge Lue’s presence, who himself seemed to have enjoyed his time at the event.

Tyronn Lue was rumored to be among coaching candidates for LA Lakers

The carousel-like rumors concerning the LA Lakers’ head-coaching job gave a fair share of attention to the franchise’s cross-town rivals. However, those rumors were nipped in the bud when the Clippers signed him to a 5-year extension.

Lue was already amongst the highest-paid coaches in the league and was rumored to be on a $6.5 million salary. That figure has since doubled, with the Clippers signing him to a 5-year extension worth $70 million, in May.

The contract sees him become one of the best-paid coaches in the league and immediately nipped any rumors of a move to the Lakers in the bud.

The 47-year-old had maintained his commitment to the Clippers, and said the following on the occasion:

"This is where I want to be. I’ve loved coaching this team for the past four seasons and I’m excited to head into a new era at Intuit Dome. We have all the advantages we need to win in the present and the future, and I’m confident we will."

Of course, fans will be hoping that the Clippers can keep hold of their best players and return to the next campaign reinvigorated. Led by stars such as James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers were seen as one of the title contenders before undergoing an early exit at the hands of Luka Doncic and company.