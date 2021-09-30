"Look at what he did last year without Klay" - Shaquille O'Neal on why Stephen Curry is his pick for MVP this season

Former NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal has picked Stephen Curry as the MVP winner in the 2021-22 season. He said so after Curry single-handedly carried the hopes of the Golden State Warriors last season in the absence of the injured Klay Thompson.

Despite a disappointing 2020-21 campaign for the Golden State Warriors, Curry put up impressive numbers. He averaged 32 points per game and shot at an impressive 42.1% from the three-point line. He was in the MVP race last year before Nikola Jokic eventually won the coveted honor.

Former NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal, while speaking to USA Today Sports, talked about Stephen Curry's MVP chances next season. Shaq said:

"Steph Curry. Look at what he did last year without Klay. He just kept playing. The way he shot the ball and how he shot the ball, I’ve always liked him. There’s always an argument on the TNT set that ‘You can’t be MVP if your team doesn’t have the best record.’ I’ve always found that wrong. I always felt MVP was about singularity and not about team success. I’ve always like how Steph plays."

Will Stephen Curry be crowned the MVP this season?

NBA MVP Press Conference

Stephen Curry is widely regarded as one of the best shooters in the history of the league. The 6' 3 point guard has had a very successful career, winning three championships and two MVP honors. After missing out on the MVP award last term, Curry will look to win the coveted honour for the third time in his career.

Curry displayed some outrageous shooting during the 2020-21 season. He broke the three-point record in April by scoring 96 times from beyond the arc. His brilliant scoring prowess helped him become the scoring champion for the season. However, the Warriors failed to make to the playoffs, which eventually affected Curry's MVP chances.

Entering the 2021-22 season, the Warriors look like a much better team, as they'll have the services of Klay Thompson after two years.

Curry and Thompson are collectively known as the Splash Brothers. The two made a lot of noise in the league courtesy of their jaw-dropping shooting abilities. Thompson's off-ball movement is considered elite. With that and his defensive prowess, Thompson's return adds a lot of strength to the Warriors roster.

Also Read

Thompson's potential reunion with Curry is a huge positive for the Warriors heading into the 2021-22 season. Thompson's presence would take some pressure off Curry, which will enable the latter to repeat his exploits from previous seasons. However, it remains to be seen if the Warriors manage to have a healthy roster.

If the Golden State Warriors stay healthy for most of the season and Curry replicates his exploits from last season, the player could win the MVP award. In the process, he could also help the Warriors make a deep playoff run.

Edited by Bhargav