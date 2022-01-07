"Look at LeBron right now, everybody is over him, and he is one of the greatest players to play that game” - Joe Montana praises LeBron James and compares him to Tom Brady

LeBron James and Tom Brady are both in the conversation for the greatest of all-time (G.O.A.T.) in their respective sports. James is often compared with Michael Jordan, who was considered the G.O.A.T. after winning six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s.

Meanwhile, Brady may have won the NFL G.O.A.T. conversation over Joe Montana after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl championship last season. In an article that mentions his docuseries "Cool Under Pressure" on Peacock, Montana spoke about James and Brady in a conversation with ET's Kevin Frazier.

"Joe Cool" praised LeBron James and even called him one of the greatest players ever. Montana compared LeBron's career to Tom Brady's as both have had similar situations since the start of their careers up until now.

Speaking about the respective NBA and NFL stars, he says:

"Look at LeBron right now, everybody is over him, and he is one of the greatest players to play that game. If he really wanted, he could take over every game but he doesn't. I bet you there are a lot of things in there. And the same with Tom. It would be interesting to see and listen to their stories when they reach the pinnacle of where they are," Montana said.

As for Brady, Montana noted that as long as the Buccaneers quarterback is healthy, he'll continue striving to win. However, Montana also mentioned that age and injuries could finally end Brady's career.

LeBron James enters MVP conversation, receives third most All-Star votes in first returns

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers dunking against the Portland Trail Blazers.

For someone who is playing in his 19th year at age 37, LeBron James is having a great season. James had an amazing December, averaging 30.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 14 games. Despite their struggles, James has brought the LA Lakers above .500 with a 20-19 record.

With his stellar performance, LeBron has also entered the conversation for this season's MVP. "The King" already won the MVP award four times, winning in 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2013. He was also considered the best player in the world for a long period, quite possibly starting from 2010 onwards.

The first fan voting returns for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland were recently released and LeBron James got the third highest votes at around 2 million. James is behind Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets.

LeBron is the top vote-getter for frontcourt players in the Western Conference. He's ahead of reigning MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, Paul George of the LA Clippers and Andrew Wiggings of the Warriors. Voting will end on January 22nd, with the starters getting announced five days later.

