"Look at it for a minute or two" - Damion Lee reveals Steph Curry halftime motivation tactic to hunt his critics

Steph Curry's haters and critics might want to hold off from bad-mouthing the Golden State Warriors superstar during games. Former teammate and brother-in-law Damion Lee revealed that Curry reads hate remarks about him online at halftime, which motivates him to play better in the second half. Speaking on the &quot;Straight to Cam&quot; podcast with Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry-Lee, Damion shared how the four-time NBA champion takes a minute or two during halftime to read mean tweets. It inspires him to play in the final two quarters, possibly helping the Warriors get the win. &quot;I was next to him in the locker room,&quot; Damion said. &quot;He would type his name on Twitter at halftime, and it'd be like, 'Oh, Steph Curry this whatever.' He'd look at it for like a minute or two, scroll, close his phone and then go crazy in the second half.&quot;While Steph Curry isn't known for talking a lot of smack online, he's petty and always remembers some of the things that were said about him. Curry fired back at Kendrick Perkins after winning the 2022 NBA championship. Perkins famously predicted that the greatest shooter ever wouldn't win another title. Damion Lee added that it doesn't have to be hate comments at times for Curry. He remembered one of the Warriors' beat writers tweeting and requesting an airplane celebration. The four-time champ obliged and hit the celeb after hitting two 3-point shots. Steph Curry doesn't worry about his net worthSteph Curry doesn't worry about his net worth. (Photo: IMAGN)With an estimated net worth of $240 million, Steph Curry is one of the richest players in the NBA. Curry is also one of the most marketable players in the league, so that net worth will continue to go up even after he retires. He has a lifetime deal with Under Armour, and they already launched his Curry Brand similar to what Nike did with Michael Jordan. However, the Golden State Warriors superstar doesn't worry about how rich he is or how much money he has in his bank account. Here's what he said on the &quot;360 With Speedy&quot; podcast courtesy of Complex Sports: &quot;I don't really care,&quot; Curry said. &quot;To be honest, that's not something I really worry about too much. I got somebody who takes care of that for me.&quot;In addition to the NBA and Under Armour, Curry made some investments, including an entertainment company called Unanimous and a whiskey brand called Gentleman's Cut Bourbon.