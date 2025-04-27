"Look at what they’re doing to Deion Sanders’ son" - Rapper Luke Campbell calls out fans to apologize to LeBron James amid Shedeur Sanders' draft news

Rapper Luke Campbell chimed in on Shedeur Sanders dropping to 144th in the 2025 NFL draft. The musician threw shots at those who criticized LA Lakers star LeBron James for wanting to play with his son Bronny James in the NBA.

Sanders was projected to be a first-round pick. However, the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback dropped to the fifth round with the Cleveland Browns selecting him.

On Saturday, Campbell cited what happened to "celebrity kid" Sanders to demand an apology from those who called out James.

"To everyone who had a problem with LeBron James demanding that his son get a real shot in the NBA — look at what they’re doing to Deion ‘Prime’ Sanders’ son right now. This is exactly why strong Black fathers have to fight for their kids. If you leave it up to them, they’ll tear our sons down every chance they get," Campbell wrote on X.

Campbell added that Deion Sanders should've taken the coaching gig with the Dallas Cowboys to give his son a proper chance in the NFL.

James has repeatedly declared his intent to play with Bronny James in numerous interviews, even before his son was drafted. The four-time champion even said he wants to do it before he retires. The 40-year-old played his 22nd NBA season in 2024-25.

The Lakers selected Bronny James with the 55th pick in 2024. He appeared in just 27 NBA games, but he and his father became the first father-son teammates in league history.

Kendrick Perkins compares Shedeur Sanders' arrival in Cleveland to LeBron James'

On Saturday, following the Cleveland Browns' selection of Shedeur Sanders at No. 144, one-time NBA champion Kendrick Perkins compared the quarterback to LeBron James, who started his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"Most rookie star power to walk into Cleveland since LeBron James was drafted!," Perkins tweeted.

The Cavaliers selected James, an Akron, Ohio native, with the first pick of the 2003 NBA draft. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2003-04, quickly establishing himself as one of the league's rising stars. He eventually led the franchise to an NBA Finals appearance in 2007.

In James' second stint with Cleveland, he guided the franchise to its first and only championship in 2016.

