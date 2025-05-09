"Look but don't touch, she's taken": Lonzo Ball marvels over girlfriend Ally Rossel's beach fashion

Lonzo Ball's girlfriend, Ally Rossel, starred in a Victoria's Secret social media post on Thursday, which featured her rocking the brand's monokini on a beach. Reacting to the post, the Chicago Bulls star reshared it on his Instagram, hyping up his girlfriend.

"Look but don't touch she's taken," Ball captioned his IG story along with a burning heart emoji.

Lonzo marvels over his girlfriend's beach fashion (Image: @zo IG)

Ally Rossel is a model and social media influencer with over 186k followers on Instagram.

Lonzo Ball and Rossel started dating in 2019, however, they reportedly broke up after a few months. The couple reunited a year later and are currently engaged after Ball proposed to Rossel in March 2021 in a private ceremony.

Lonzo Ball announces big offseason injury update

Lonzo Ball made his return to action in the 2024-25 season after missing the previous two seasons due to a devastating knee injury. However, he suffered a wrist sprain in February that caused him to miss the Chicago Bulls' final 22 games of the regular season.

The Bulls went 15-7 in Ball's absence in the final stretch, but their season came to an end when they were eliminated by the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament.

With a long offseason ahead of him, Ball revealed his main goal for the summer on last week's episode of his podcast, The WAE Show, sharing his excitement to bounce back stronger.

"Just getting healthy man, getting back on the court, tuning up for next year. I've got a long summer, I'm excited to get to work, not having to worry about so much of my knee," Ball said.

The 6-foot-6 guard also gave an injury update on his wrist:

"Unfortunately, [my wrist] is still f*****g with me to be honest. Hopefully a couple more weeks it'll be good."

Watch at 12:15 here:

Lonzo Ball played 35 games and made 14 starts in the 2024-25 season after returning from his 33-month injury hiatus. The 27-year-old point guard averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 steals in 22.2 minutes per game while shooting 36.6% from the field, including 34.4% from deep, before suffering the wrist injury.

The Chicago Bulls signed Ball to a two-year, $20 million contract extension in February after seeing his performance post-return from injury. Getting him healthy and ready for the next season will be a priority for the Bulls' offseason.

