Looking back at when Steph Curry's mother Sonya spoke out on abortion - "When it got to really the nuts and bolts of making certain decisions like I was faced with, there could be no Stephen"

Steph Curry is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. The Golden State Warriors guard has completely changed the way that basketball is played, which is one of his biggest achievements.

However, there would have been no Steph Curry if his mother Sonya stuck with her decision to go through an abortion. Curry's mother revealed her struggles and her plans to abort Steph more than three decades ago.

“God had a plan for that child. There could be no Stephen," Sonya said. "If I would have gone through that there would have been no Wardell Stephen Curry II.”

Fortunately, Sonya changed her mind and gave birth to a boy who ended up changing the world in his own way. Sonya Curry's story is very inspiring and could help others who struggle and have doubts.

God definitely did have a plan for Steph. The great plan included him becoming not only a fantastic basketball player, but also a great person who makes the world a better place.

Steph Curry was almost aborted by his mother

Abortion is a very sensitive and controversial subject, which is why many young women are scared of going through it. However, having a child at a young age is also very difficult and scary for a lot of those women.

Before having Steph Curry, Sonya had already had an abortion in high school, which was very difficult. She also expressed regret for making that decision back then.

"But when it got to really the nuts and bolts of making certain decisions like I was faced with, there could be no Stephen," Curry said during her appearance on the Norsworthy Podcast.

"And just the Spirit interceding at that moment, in a way that I didn't even know was happening, just spoke to the purpose of faith," Sonya added.

After Steph Curry was born in 1988, Sony had two more children. Seth Curry, who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets, was born in 1990, while the youngest child is Sydel Curry-Lee, born in 1994.

Seth and Steph Curry have both become incredible basketball players (Image via Getty Images)

It's interesting that all three of them have had successful careers as athletes. Steph and Seth have become amazing basketball players, while Sydel has had a career as a volleyball player.

Sonya Curry revealed a lot of other interesting information in her "Fierce Love: A Memoir of Family, Faith, and Purpose" book.

Curry's impressive NBA career

With four championship rings and numerous other accolades, Steph Curry is already one of the greatest players to ever play basketball. Thanks to his incredible range, the Warriors guard has revolutionized basketball.

Curry's incredible shooting range made him the best shooter in NBA's history (Image via Getty Images)

Considering that the Golden State Warriors are still the best team in the NBA, the eight-time All-Star could win a few more championships before retiring.

Curry is 34 and is probably in the final stages of his impressive career. He's coming off another championship and will give his best to win back-to-back titles next year.

