Looking at what all Stephen Curry has planned to offer via his Under Curry brand

Stephen Curry changed the game for good on the court and is now trying to do the same off of it with his ventures. Curry Brand, a subset company within Under Armour, is one such undertaking, launched by Curry in December 2020.

The brand seeks to support 125 programs for young athletes, with ongoing training for 15,000 coaches and resources, with the intention of reaching 100,000 youth by 2025.

Over the past 12 months, Curry Brand has launched a new logo, inspired by Curry's family legacy and his impact on the sport; funded the relaunch of the Howard University’s NCAA Division I men’s and women’s golf programs; and contributed to refurbishing and upgrading the famed Rucker Park in New York. They also plan to overhaul at least 20 basketball courts by 2025.

In an interview with The Undefeated's Nick Depaula, Stephen Curry spoke about the impact he wished to have through his Curry Brand and was looking ahead to what it could eventually become. Here's what he said:

“It’s been great to understand the opportunity that we have in front of us to reimagine what we’ve been doing, from a product perspective and apparel perspective, but also how our mission has permeated through everything that we do. The safe places that we’re able to provide for communities and places for kids to go play. Programming that we’re doing in these locations and giving coaches and community leaders access to resources that they need to impact the next generation. Sports have taught me so much, and now Curry Brand is the expression of driving that mission home with everything that I do.”

Stephen Curry has always been active in the community through his charitable ventures and has been a vocal presence, using his platform to stand up for social justice issues and to keep people informed about other issues as he did during the pandemic with his Instagram page.

Curry has been as dominant on the court as he has been influential off of it. The Golden State Warriors (15-2 entering Wednesday night's home game with the Philadelphia 76ers) have returned to looking like the team that won three NBA titles under Curry's leadership. Curry could also win his third MVP award if he continues to perform as he has.

Stephen Curry takes inspiration from Michael Jordan while launching the Curry Brand

Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets

Michael Jordan has been an inspirational figure for legends like Stephen Curry, Allen Iverson and LeBron James. Curry, while conceptualizing his brand, was inspired by the impact MJ had with his Jordan Brand, which is still generating $4 billion annually, nearly two decades after his retirement.

Jordan Brand set the bar for signature shoes and has revolutionized the game off the court just as MJ did with his supreme athletic capability on it. Like Jordan, Curry changed the game on the court, paving the way for the advent of the 3-point revolution. The superstar point guard now wishes in his own way and style to emulate the success and impact his idol had off the court with his brand.

Stephen Curry spoke about the impact "His Airness" had on him and how MJ motivated him to keep doing what he's doing and to make sure the brand is authentic to him. Here's what he said:

“It was actually interesting to think about where Jordan Brand was when MJ retired (in 1998 and 2003), and where it is now and the amazing growth that they’ve had. Obviously, he is the GOAT, he’s a legend and he has paved the way for this generation to do what we’re doing.”

He added:

“He gave the encouragement to keep doing what I’m doing, and make sure it’s authentic to me. I feel like that’s easier said than done, but it’s also one of those motivating factors to know that we are just getting started. The 2020-21 version of what Curry Brand is is amazing right now, but it’s just scratching the surface of what it can be, and he’s obviously proof of that.”

Stephen Curry, 33, is continuing to add to his legacy despite already being one of the greatest players to ever grace the hardwood and one of the biggest positive influences in the community.

