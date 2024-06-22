"Looks good when there's no pressure": NBA fans lambast D'Angelo Russell as Lakers guard hits offseason workouts

Fans criticized LA Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell after a video of him working out was posted on social media. Russell has started his offseason grind with a pickup game at his alma mater, Ohio State.

The Lakers guard didn't have the best postseason outing, as he struggled against the Denver Nuggets. Russell played five games in the 2024 playoffs and averaged 14.2 points, 4.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds with 0.8 steals, which is lower than his usual performance. During Game 3, he finished with 0 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Given his postseason plays, Laker fans didn't hold back in their criticism of Russell's offseason workout.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"He always looks good when there is no pressure," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Dont let this overshadow the fact this man scored 0 points in a pivotal game 3," another fan said.

"We needed that vs Denver," one fan reminded.

Other fans hoped for consistency from the athlete going forward.

"He always looks good…until the playoffs happen," one fan said.

"Hopefully he brings that same energy to the Lakers next year," another fan shared their hopes.

"Dlo always been good. It's the consistency that we need," one fan posted.

D'Angelo Russell, a target for an Eastern Conference team

D'Angelo Russell may not have a deep playoff experience, but he's still knowledgeable about leading a team. Russell is entering the final year of his two-year, $36 million deal, if he picks up his $18.6 million player option. However, many believe that he'll decline it and become a free agent.

One interested team is the Orlando Magic. The Magic reached the playoffs for the first time with their new young core but lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round. Thus, they are looking to add a veteran presence to their team.

Expand Tweet

Yahoo! Sports' Jake Fischer reported on Magic's interest in Russell. However, Orlando won't be able to offer a deal that's better than what he'll get with the Lakers if he exercises his player option.

Also read: In Pictures: D'Angelo Russell shares wholesome images of quality time with son Riley