“Looks like 3rd or 4th year LeBron”: Darvin Ham claims ‘elder wise man’ LeBron James is 100% healthy

Darvin Ham has given LA Lakers fans an exhilarating update regarding LeBron James, claiming that the “King” is in perfect health and ready for the 2023-24 season after a foot injury that hampered him last year.

Speaking to reporters, Ham said that LeBron James was resembling his form from his third and fourth seasons in the league, indicating that he's in excellent shape and performing at a high level.

“He's an elder, wise man on the court, as well as off the court,” Ham said. “He's 100% healthy, looks fine, and he looks like third- or fourth-year LeBron.”

The Lakers receiving confirmation from Ham that James is healthy is a highly positive development for Los Angeles. Despite their recent sweep in the Western Conference finals, the Lakers approach the 2023-24 season as championship contenders.

James and the Lakers' management have not disclosed whether he underwent a surgical procedure for what he initially described as a torn tendon in his right foot.

James initially suffered the foot injury on Feb. 26 during a regular season game against the Dallas Mavericks. Cameras on the court captured him saying, "I heard it pop" while he was on the floor. He sat out the Lakers' next 13 games and returned a month later on March 26.

Upon his return, he revealed that several doctors had recommended season-ending surgery, but he managed to find "the LeBron James of feet."

He proceeded to play in every remaining game for the Lakers, aiding them in securing a place in the play-in tournament as the No. 7 seed and ultimately advancing to the Western Conference finals.

3 records LeBron James likely breaks in his 21st season

As LeBron James begins his 21st NBA season, marking his sixth with the LA Lakers, it's noteworthy that despite his age of 38, he remains in peak physical condition, with Ham confirming he is 100% healthy.

Last season, James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's top all-time scorer by amassing an impressive 1,590 points in just 55 games, elevating his career total to 38,652 regular-season points.

In the past three seasons, he missed playing in over 60 regular-season games each time. But, if he reaches that mark this season, and given his career average of 27.2 points per game, James would only need to average 22.46 points per game to join the exclusive 40,000-point club.

In another remarkable display of his enduring career, James has the opportunity to make history as the first NBA player to achieve a 20th All-Star selection and secure a spot as a 20-time All-NBA member. At present, the Lakers' superstar is tied with Kareem, both having earned 19 All-Star selections.

James has been honored with a spot on the All-NBA first team a remarkable 13 times, and he has also received recognition on the second and third teams three times each.

LeBron James also has the opportunity to advance in the NBA's all-time steals list. He currently occupies the ninth position with 2,186 steals.

Ranked ahead of him, from No. 1 to No. 8, are John Stockton (3,265), Jason Kidd (2,684), Chris Paul (2,544), Michael Jordan (2,514), Gary Payton (2,445), Maurice Cheeks (2,310), Scottie Pippen (2,307) and Clyde Drexler (2,207).

To move up to the eighth spot on the list, James only needs to record 22 more steals and surpass Drexler.