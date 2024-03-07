"Looks like he ate 41 donuts" - Jason Williams scoffs at Brian Windhorst for taking jab at Allen Iverson

Former NBA star Jason Williams defended Allen Iverson from an NBA insider who took a jab at him. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Iverson's inefficiency won't make him an accepted player in the modern league. Williams took offense to that and stood up for his fellow player.

There have been a ton of comments from different insiders throughout the years. Many made bold claims about various things. This time, a retired NBA player stood up for his fellow retiree after Windy commented about Iverson. It was clear that Williams wasn't a fan of what the insider had said.

"The only thing that stood out to me about that was his neck," Williams said. "How can anybody say anything negative about Allen Iverson, of all people, or just anyone in general, with a neck like that?"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He said Allen Iverson was going to shoot 41% in the league today. It looks like he ate 41 donuts."

Expand Tweet

Williams immediately attacked Windy and his physical appearance. The former Sacramento Kings guard even gave Stephen A. Smith credit for playing basketball but isn't sold on what Windy said about Iverson for his lack of athletic activity.

Also read: "My brother" - Shaquille O'Neal praises brotherhood with Jason Williams after latter crowns him 'best human being' on podcast

What did Windy say that led to Jason Williams' remarks about him?

Jason Williams didn't hold back after listening to what Windhorst had to say about his fellow NBA players. In a clip, Windy talked about how Iverson would be received if he played in the league today.

"But if you go look at the way he played," Windy said. "He played a lot of minutes and just chucked a lot of shots. And if 41% of them went in, it was considered a good job. That would not fly in today's game."

Expand Tweet

The league was marginally different when Iverson was in his prime. Defenses were tougher and played more physically, which could be why the Sixers star shot in the low 40s during his prime. It's not a knock against the former Georgetown star but a compliment on how fearless he was when playing basketball.

In today's game, efficiency is important. Players value shooting efficiently as it would show how intelligent they are when attempting shots. It also reveals a player's knowledge of how defenses work today.

The defenses in the modern NBA are more team-oriented. Rarely do fans see a one-on-one matchup on defense as switches are often used.

Williams' defense is also reasonable since Iverson is one of the best offensive players in the history of the league. He showed great confidence and fearlessness during his time.

Also read: How did Jason Williams get the nickname 'White Chocolate'? Tracing the origins of one of NBA's most unique monikers