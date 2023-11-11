"My brother" - Shaquille O'Neal praises brotherhood with Jason Williams after later crowns him 'best human being' on podcast

Shaquille O'Neal often makes headlines for his charitable gestures and random acts of kindness. Whether it's work through his Shaquille O'Neal foundation, or simply paying the bill for single mothers while out shopping, O'Neal has earned a reputation for being very generous.

As we approach the holiday season, it's no secret that O'Neal will likely perform more random acts of kindness.

The way former NBA vet Jason Williams, who is best known for his elite playmaking abilities, is among the few people more generous than Shaquille O'Neal. The pair played together for several seasons on the Miami Heat from 2005-2008, even winning a title together.

Speaking on a recent episode of comedian Andrew Schulz's flagrant podcast, Jason Williams dubbed Shaquille O'Neal the best human being on Earth.

In a follow-up, O'Neal took to his Instagram story to express his appreciation for his former teammate, simply writing:

"My brother"

Check out the Instagram post from Shaq in response to White Chocolate, below.

@Shaq - Instagram story

Jason Williams' previous praise of Shaquille O'Neal from 2017

Jason Williams' praise of Shaquille O'Neal on the Flagrant podcast wasn't the first time White Chocolate dished about his wealthy former teammate. Many years ago, when the two lived next to each other, Williams also spoke about O'Neal during an interview with GQ.

At the time, he spoke about a visit to O'Neal's house, where he was blown away by some of the unique features, including a pool with a 22-foot-deep end. In addition, Williams stated that the Hall of Famer had stuffed animals that he had killed on hunting trips decorating the property as well.

The piece de résistance of the house, however, was a custom-built aquarium to house O'Neal's fish collection. As Williams explained, the construction wasn't even the most difficult part of the project; it was figuring out where to house O'Neal's fish in the meantime.

Due to a massive carp owned by O'Neal, the Hall of Famer had to get SeaWorld to house the fish until the fish tank was built. As part of the interview, White Chocolate once again praised O'Neal as a great guy, simply stating:

"Shaq's the greatest guy ever, man."

In addition to the massive fish tank, stuffed animals, and 22-foot-deep pool, O'Neal notably has a basketball court on the property, as well as a 17-car garage. From the sounds of things, however, O'Neal sold the massive 31,000-square-foot property in 2021.