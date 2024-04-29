"Looks like an infected pe**s" - NBA fans mercilessly clown Jalen Williams' pre-game outfit choice for Game 4 vs Pelicans

Ahead of Game 4 of the first-round series between the OKC Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans, Jalen Williams decided to surprise fans with his fashion. He wore a headgear that couldn't be determined as to what it was. Most fans were caught off guard and left clueless upon seeing the forward.

The Thunder are up 3-0 against the Pelicans as they look to sweep their first-round matchup. Williams, who's playing in his first playoff series, has been a reliable source for the team. He's averaging 20.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists. His defense has been effective for the team, as he's averaging 1.7 steals in the series.

Despite his performance, fans are often surprised by the clothes that he wears, and they are having a difficult time determining what he came in with tonight.

After seeing what he decided to wear ahead of their game, fans couldn't help but share their thoughts.

"Looks like an infected p***s," one fan said.

"Look at our ninja turtle," a fan couldn't help but compare him to a pop-culture character.

"I just know the TNT crew roasting later today lol," this fan is looking forward to what experts have to say.

But a few fans didn't care about his choice of outfit.

"I’m afraid he cooked," this fan said.

"He’s such a good troll man," one fan noticed how good of a troll J-Dub is.

"Mans gotta be trolling LMAO," another fan believes in Williams' ability to troll.

NBA legend makes fun of Jalen Williams' fashion

Stars in the NBA often wear iconic clothes before games, and people get to see what clothes they have on. In Game 3 of the series, Jalen Williams put on a unique outfit that threw Charles Barkley off.

He saw that Williams had a balaclava, and that was enough for a hilarious response from the former star.

"What the hell?" Barkley said. "What is that? He wore that to the game? That's a real outfit? He must've known he was gonna play well. He played well, he looks like a damn idiot."

Barkley was confused about why the Thunder forward wore an odd outfit and advised the younger generation not to just wear anything.

Williams did play well in Game 3 as he had 21 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals.

