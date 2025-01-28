"Looks like a make a wish kid" - NBA fans react as Karl-Anthony Towns gifts game-worn jersey to Timothee Chalamet

Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks blew out the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night in front of a celebrity inside the Madison Square Garden. Movie star Timothee Chalamet was on the sidelines to watch the game, catching fans and players' attention.

After the Knicks win, Towns went to Chalamet’s seat and gifted him his game-worn jersey. Towns signed the jersey and posed for a photo together as Chalamet wore a Knicks-themed jacket to support the team on their home floor.

Fans then reacted to the player-celebrity encounter, remarking about how big the jersey looked for Chalamet and the height difference between the two.

“Timmy looks like a make a wish kid standing next to him,” one fan said.

“He really makes him look like a little kid,” another fan commented.

Other fans claimed the Knicks’ star and movie star’s girlfriends orchestrated the encounter. Towns’ girlfriend Jordyn Woods, and Chalamet’s partner Kylie Jenner are good friends.

“They’re girlfriends told them to do this lol,” one fan said.

“I know Jordan and Kylie are giggling about this,” another fan said.

“Their partners are bffs,” one fan wrote.

Towns posted 24 points, 11 rebounds, and two steals as the Knicks moved to 31-16 and maintained their spot as the third seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

It was the fourth straight win for the Knicks, putting them just 1.0 games behind the second-seeded Boston Celtics.

Karl-Anthony Towns promotes All-Star candidacy with LiAngelo Ball’s rap hit

Since being traded to the New York Knicks this offseason, Karl-Anthony Towns has been balling out, putting himself in All-NBA discussions and even the MVP conversations. While the awarding of individual nods remains far in the distance, Towns focused on his All-Star campaign.

Towns posted his highlight reel on Instagram on Jan. 11 to promote his case as an All-Star this year. The reel also included former basketball player and rapper LiAngelo Ball’s hit song “Tweaker.”

Towns was named as a starter for the East team in the All-Star game alongside teammate Jalen Brunson, marking his fifth NBA All-Star appearance.

The six-foot-11 center is averaging 24.9 points, 13.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.0 steals per game this season. Towns, a former 3-point shootout champion, is also shooting a career-high 43.1 percent from the 3-point line this season.

He was traded for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo in the offseason, ending his stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who drafted him as the top overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft.

