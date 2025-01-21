After an abysmal start to the 2024-25 NBA campaign, Paul George is surging at the right time for a banged-up Philadelphia 76ers squad. George is getting hot at the halfway mark of the season, rebounding with a string of All-NBA-caliber performances after facing immense criticism due to poor efficiency as he adjusted to his new role in Philadelphia.

Things are good for the George family off the court as well as the 76ers star's wife and daughters traveled for a miniature getaway over the weekend. On Monday, Paul George's wife, Daniela Rajic, shared an Instagram post of her weekend vacation with her daughters.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods shared a wholesome comment on Rajic's post.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"My girliesss," Woods commented on the post.

Image Credits: Via @jordynwoods on Instagram

Paul George and Daniela Rajic have a long history together, dating for nearly 10 years before their wedding ceremony in June 2022. The couple have welcomed two daughters, Olivia and Natasha, and their son, Paul, named after the nine-time All-Star.

Paul George extends 20-point scoring streak versus Knicks

Paul George and the 76ers hosted the New York Knicks last Thursday, looking to snap a three-game skid in the Eastern Conference clash. George had impressed in his two performances leading up to the matchup versus New York, posting back-to-back 20-point double-doubles entering Wednesday's contest.

Despite a 125-119 loss, extending their losing streak to four games, George shined in front of a friendly crowd, finishing as Philadelphia's second-leading scorer behind Tyrese Maxey. George scored 26 points on 9-of-20 shooting, connecting on three of his eight 3-point attempts. He grabbed three rebounds and dished out a team-high six assists, forcing three steals on the defensive end.

George aggravated a groin injury in the matchup, forcing him to miss each of the 76ers' next two games versus the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks, both of which resulted in Philadelphia losses. George is stepping up as a second option behind Maxey in Philadelphia, posting 17.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg and 4.7 apg, shooting 42.3% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range.

He has since been listed as game-time decision entering the 76ers' matchup versus the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.