  • "Looks like Rick & Morty" - NBA fans react to Pacers fans tattoos of Reggie Miller and Tyrese Haliburton's choke gesture

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 21, 2025 23:29 GMT
2025 NBA Finals - Game Three - Source: Getty
Fans react to a Pacers fan getting tattoos of Reggie Miller and Tyrese Haliburton's choke celly [Picture Credit: Getty]

In Game 1 of the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks in May, Tyrese Haliburton recreated the Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller's famous choke celebration. After hitting the game-tying shot in the game, Haliburton looked at Miller while he made the gesture.

A fan has shown love to Tyrese Haliburton and Reggie Miller with a tattoo on their hands. The art featured animated pictures of both Pacers stars.

"This is what we do," the text below Miller's tattoo read.

"This is what we effing do," below Haliburton's tattoo read.

Reacting to the post, some fans claimed that both characters in the tattoo looked like characters from a TV show.

"They look like Rick & Morty characters."
One of the fans hilariously demanded that the tattoo artist be arrested for the horrible tattoo.

"decent concept I guess, but horribly done. whoever did these tats needs their license revoked," the fan wrote.
A New York Knicks fan trolled Reggie Miller with TV characters.

"Reggie Miller looks like a Simpsons character... Looks a little like Homer! Reggie Simpson? Homer Miller?? LoL. Oh BTW... TERRIBLE TATOO!! LMAO! #GoKnicks #NYK #Knicks #Trash #Tatoo."
A fan, while showing respect for the passion, expressed his dislike for the tattoo.

"I respect the dedication but this person should have went to a better tattoo artist 😂."
Some fans claimed that two tattoos were synonymous with the Pacers franchise.

"Nothing summarizes the Pacers franchise better than these tattoos."
"Ultimate Pacers fandom displayed brilliantly."
A fan felt that the artwork was fine, but that his hands were the wrong place to get those two tattoos.

"The tats are fine but on your hands though?"
Tyrese Haliburton gets honest about choke celebration

When Tyrese Haliburton hit the game-tying shot against the Knicks, he thought that it was a 3-point shot and burst out with the choke celebration. A 3-point shot could have beaten the Knicks by one point. However, after review, it was announced that Haliburton's toe was on the line.

After the game, the Pacers star admitted that he celebrated too early.

"I thought it was a 3. I tried to hit the celly," he said after the game. "It didn't work."

However, Tyrese Haliburton's shot saved Game 1 for the Pacers, as they eventually beat the Knicks by 138-135, going on to win the series 4-2 to book their place in the NBA Finals after 25 years.

