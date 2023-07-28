Los Angeles Lakers retired numbers: List of all jerseys retired by NBA team

The LA Lakers' retired numbers are second only to the Boston Celtics in regards to the most numbers retired by any NBA franchise. Given that both teams are notably two of the most storied franchises across all of professional sports, however, the statistic isn't entirely surprising.

Let's jump right in and take a look at every number retired by the LA Lakers.

All 14 LA Lakers retired numbers

LA Lakers retired numbers: #6 - Bill Russell

One of the greatest athletes in American history, Bill Russell's #6 was retired leaguewide after his death. As an 11-time champ, five-time MVP, and a Civil Rights activist, Russell's impact extends far beyond the court.

LA Lakers retired numbers: #8, #24 - Kobe Bryant

A player who needs no introduction, Kobe Bryant had both of his jersey numbers retired by the LA Lakers in 2017. As a five-time NBA champ, and an 18-time All-Star, it's no secret why.

LA Lakers retired numbers: #13 - Wilt Chamberlain

Although Wilt Chamberlain spent just five seasons with the LA Lakers, his status as one of the greatest players to ever play the game can't be denied. That, combined with his 1971-72 championship win with the Lakers was enough to earn his jersey a spot in the rafters.

LA Lakers retired numbers: #16 - Pau Gasol

Pau Gasol just recently had his number retired by the LA Lakers, who honored the big man for his two NBA championships with the franchise alongside Kobe Bryant.

LA Lakers retired numbers: #22 - Elgin Baylor

Few men have spent as long with a franchise as Elgin Baylor did with the LA Lakers. Over 14 seasons with the team, Baylor racked up 11 All-Star appearances while earning NBA 35, 50th, and 75th-anniversary honors.

