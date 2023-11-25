Los Angeles Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Prediction and betting tips | Nov. 25, 2023

The Los Angeles Lakers (9-7) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-7) will face off on Saturday, November 25. Both teams currently sit eighth in their respective conferences. Neither have enjoyed the kind of start to the season they would have envisioned during training camp.

However, both rosters are talented enough to climb out of the play-in tournament spots over the coming months. When they face each other on Saturday, the Lakers will likely come into the game as slight favorites due to the top-end talent at their disposal.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Game Details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Los Angeles Lakers (9-7) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (8-7)

Date and Time: November 25, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Los Angeles Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Preview

The Los Angeles Lakers will arrive on Saturday morning with multiple questions surrounding their rotation. LeBron James and Cam Reddish are both listed as questionable. Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Gabe Vincent are all out with injuries. Anthony Davis is probable.

As such, Darvin Ham will likely be forced to wait until later in the day before he knows which members of his rotation will be available to participate in the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland will be missing Dea Wade and Ty Jerome due to injury. Donovan Mitchell and Isaac Okoro are both questionable heading into the game. However, Darius Garland should be good to go and will provide his team with a reliable offensive punch as the lead ball-handler.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Potential starting lineups

The Los Angeles Lakers starting lineup could look like this: D'Angelo Russell, Max Christie, Taurean Prince, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis.

If LeBron and Davis are both fit and ready to play, the Lakers will have a robust starting lineup capable of locking down on defense and punishing the rim on offense.

The Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup could look like this: Darius Garland, Craig Porter Jr., Max Strus, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.

Craig Porter Jr. has been a hit since entering the Cavaliers rotation and is earning a long-term role with the franchise. Mobley and Allen will match up well with the Lakers front court due to their size and athleticism.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Betting tips

Anthony Davis is -104 to score under 21.5 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers. That is his season average thus far, and given the size and rim protection he will face, could be a reasonable wager.

D'Angelo Russell enters the contest as a -184 to score under 2.5 threes against the Cavaliers; he's averaging 2.3 makes from the perimeter per game to begin the new season.

LeBron James is +115 to secure under 7.5 rebounds on Saturday. However, the 38-year-old superstar is pulling down 8.1 boards per game, so should be confident of hitting the over.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers enter their contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers as slight underdogs in the eyes of the oddsmakers. They're +4 on the spread and +170 on the money line. The absences of Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent have weakened the Lakers bench rotation.

However, LeBron James is showing that age is just a number, providing some exceptional performances throughout the season. He will likely raise his game even further when facing his hometown team.

It will be interesting to see how Cleveland looks to slow down the elite forward, as that will be key to any success they hope to have.