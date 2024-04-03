"Lose to the Wizards? WITHOUT KUZMA": Milwaukee Bucks fans in despair as Washington withstands Giannis Antetokounmpo's triple-double

The Milwaukee Bucks suffered a surprising 117-113 loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night. The two teams are on opposite ends of the standings, with the Bucks among the best teams in the East against one of the worst.

Corey Kispert led the way for the Wizards with 27 points, while Deni Avdija added 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Jordan Poole took the playmaking duty to heart to finish with 16 points and 13 assists. The defense also held up the entire game but let Giannis Antetokounmpo get a triple-double.

Antetokounmpo had 35 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists but it was not enough to take down the Wizards, who were without Kyle Kuzma. Granted that the Bucks were without Damian Lillard, it still should have been a win for Doc Rivers' team.

Milwaukee Bucks fans were quite baffled and shocked that their team, among the best in the NBA, lost to one of the worst teams in the league. It's right up there with the Bucks' loss to the very short-handed loss to the Memphis Grizzlies before the All-Star break.

One fan is still in disbelief that the Bucks were unable to beat a Washington Wizards team missing its best player:

"You guys honestly need a whole cleanse cause how tf did y'all lose to the wizards? WITHOUT KUZMA."

Another fan is already calling for offseason moves to create a better team around Giannis Antetokounmpo:

"This team needs a major Revamp this Off Season. Its just not championship caliber and were wasting Giannis and his prime years."

It's inevitable that one fan pointed the finger at Doc Rivers:

"I think it's time to get Coach Bud on the line and BEG for his forgiveness."

Here are other memes and reactions on X to the Bucks' embarrassing loss:

What's next for the Milwaukee Bucks?

The Milwaukee Bucks have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference at 47-28 after the loss to the Washington Wizards. The Bucks have no shot at catching the Boston Celtics, but they could still lose the No. 2 spot if they continue losing games.

Milwaukee has seven games left in the regular season, with the Cleveland Cavaliers just two games behind them. They face the Memphis Grizzlies next to start a five-game homestand. They have a 29-8 record at the Fiserv Forum, so they should be alright towards the end of the campaign.

The Bucks also welcome the Toronto Raptors, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic before ending the season on the road at Oklahoma City and Orlando.

