"Lost like 75 pounds, can do 360 dunk now": NBA fans stunned as Nikola Jokic trades finesse for force in unmissable display of explosiveness

By Atishay Jain
Modified Aug 18, 2025 06:01 GMT
Germany - Serbia - Source: Getty
"Lost like 75 pounds, can do 360 dunk now": NBA fans stunned as Nikola Jokic trades finesse for force in unmissable display of explosiveness. (Image Source: Getty)

Nikola Jokic is regarded by many as the best basketball player in the world. The Serbian superstar came close to winning his fourth NBA MVP award in the last five years this past season but ultimately finished second. His unrivaled skill set, coupled with his high basketball IQ, has propelled him into the conversation as one of the all-time greats of the sport.

While Jokic can score, shoot, playmake and rebound unlike any other big man in basketball history, he is not someone known for his athleticism. However, the Denver Nuggets center recently proved that he does have the explosiveness and flair to dazzle with highlight-reel dunks every now and then. In a video that has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), Jokic is seen finishing a 360 dunk in style.

The video came from Serbia’s recent pregame warmup routine, with Jokic currently representing his national team in exhibition games ahead of the 2025 EuroBasket tournament. As soon as the clip surfaced online, NBA fans erupted with candid reactions to Jokic’s uncharacteristic display of explosiveness.

"He’s lost like 75 pounds, He can do a 360 dunk now. Amazing," a fan commented.
Commented another:

A fan said:

Said another:

A fan wrote:

Another wrote:

Nikola Jokic expected to lead Serbia to glory in EuroBasket

Serbia is one of the contenders to win the 2025 EuroBasket, scheduled to commence on Aug. 27. Nikola Jokic’s mere presence makes Serbia a legitimate threat, while the team also boasts some of the best sharpshooters in the game, including Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Serbia will begin its campaign against Estonia on Aug. 27 before facing Portugal, Latvia, the Czech Republic and Turkey. Meanwhile, Jokic and his team have already played five tune-up games leading up to the European Championships and are scheduled to play one more against Luka Doncic’s Slovenia on Aug. 21.

