"LOST!!!!!!" - Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper mocks Kyle Filipowski after son Dylan Harper's clutch play

Ron Harper, the father of San Antonio Spurs rookie guard Dylan Harper, wasn't impressed with Utah Jazz big man Kyle Filipowski. The former Chicago Bulls guard mocked Filipowski after Dylan's clutch play helped the San Antonio Spurs win their Summer League matchup on Monday.

Filipowski finished the game with 35 points and 11 rebounds on 11-for-19 shooting from the field. He hit five 3-point shots and was dominant against the Spurs. Dylan, on the other hand, put up 16 points, two rebounds and two assists for San Antonio. He also had five turnovers and went 5-for-16 from the field.

Nevertheless, Dylan came up clutch when the Spurs needed him the most. He tied the game at 86 with a driving layup with around four seconds left in regulation. The game went to overtime, with Riley Minix hitting the game-winning, buzzer-beating shot to give San Antonio a 93-91 victory.

While the Spurs won the game, Filipowski's performance made headlines online. Ron Harper, who is a former teammate of Michael Jordan, mocked the Jazz big man for still losing the game despite his 35-point effort.

"And A LOST!!!!!!😡," Ron tweeted.

It's still just Summer League, but the support for Dylan Harper is there from his proud father. Ron Harper has been active on social media recently, commenting on various basketball topics.

Dylan was selected second by the San Antonio Spurs in this year's draft, so there's plenty of pressure for him to perform alongside Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle. Ron chirping at opponents online might not help him gain fans outside of San Antonio, but that's not important for a developing player.

Dylan Harper reveals his favorite player in the NBA

Dylan Harper reveals his favorite player in the NBA. (Photo: IMAGN)

At just 19 years old, Dylan Harper will be one of the youngest players in the NBA next season. Harper's age really showed last week during a segment ahead of the Summer League when asked about his favorite player in the league. He shared that it's Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons.

Cunningham is still a young player, but for someone who just entered the NBA, naming him as his favorite player was shocking, especially for older fans. Nevertheless, they have similar games and builds, and Harper can learn a thing or two from the Pistons star.

The 23-year-old guard took the next leap to stardom last season, leading the Pistons back to the playoffs and taking the New York Knicks to six games. Maybe Harper could do the same for the Spurs next season, alongside Victor Wembanyama, who was just cleared to return.

