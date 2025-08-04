“Lot of that boy sucks’”: Michael Jordan’s former teammate imagines his brutal on-air takes in special NBC analyst role

NBA fans will hear Michael Jordan's takes and input in basketball as he's going to be a part of NBC's NBA broadcast. Given his competitive nature, many are expecting him to be as harsh as they come when discussing the state of the game, including John Salley.

The former Detroit Pistons center, who was also teammates with Jordan for half a season, shared his candid prediction for his commentary.

"It's gonna be a lot of, 'That boy sucks!" Salley said on Wednesday (9:11), via "The Rich Eisen Show." "Man, I don't know how they're paying that guy, I wouldn't have paid him. Oh, he is 62 now, he is going to tell you what he thinks. I'm sure of that, but his perspective is from a killer. So, it's gonna be really, really good."

Jordan is widely considered the ultimate authority in all things basketball, and he's more than qualified to dissect the game. Jordan is expected to bring a different input, and if he's going to be harsh, it won't be personal.

Michael Jordan is looking forward to joining NBC

NBC will cover the NBA for the first time in more than two decades, bringing back the league to the network that helped the game grow internationally.

Michael Jordan is eager to join forces with NBC and be a part of its coverage.

“The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I’m excited about being a special contributor to the project," Jordan said in May, via NBC. "I’m looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October.”

Jordan is a private person. Even when he was the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets, he rarely addressed the media or shared his thoughts on different subjects.

Jordan's addition to NBC's coverage will be a welcome turn of events and change in approach. Many will listen when the six-time NBA champion takes the mic.

