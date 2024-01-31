"Lot of Brock Purdy slander": Draymond Green vehemently defends 49ers QB from critics after NFC championship win

Draymond Green wasn't having any of the slander San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy garnered after their NFC championship win over the Detroit Lions. The victory meant booking a Super Bowl date with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Golden State Warriors veteran was asked about his thoughts on the Super Bowl matchup soon after their 119-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers at Chase Center on Tuesday, and the forward backed Purdy and the 49ers to take the Lombardi home.

Speaking postgame after the team's much-needed win, the 4x NBA champion was asked about his thoughts on the mouth-watering Super Bowl clash between the two teams:

"I think it's going to be a great game. You talking two great teams. There's been a lot of Brock Purdy slander over the last few years. You know the way he showed up in the second half. As Stephen A. [Smith] said, if Brock Purdy showed up on the Super Bowl, that's all... no more question of Brock Purdy."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Green started at center for the Warriors on Tuesday and finished with nine points, six rebounds and six assists. The hosts were led by Steph Curry's 37 points and in the absence of Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga (26 points) and Andrew Wiggins (23 points) stepped up to play their part in the win.

The victory doesn't necessarily put the Dubs out of the woods yet as they still have a lot of catching up to do with a 20-24 record to show for. But the side will take the win nonetheless and hope to build on the momentum.

Draymond Green upset over Team USA's basketball Olympics snub

Last week, Draymond Green was among the players not picked to try out for Team USA's 2024 Olympics side. Following the snub the former All-Star revealed how he was dejected to hear one of his role models speak on his non-selection.

Speaking on his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show", the 32-year-old expressed his disappointment about former Detroit Pistons star Grant Hill:

"I grew up in the state of Michigan, Grant Hill, Detroit Pistons and, so, I wish that he would have just said that to me you know," Green said. "Especially if you're going to say that publicly like, and, so, it hurt me a little bit like from a fan standpoint as well. I'm a big fan of Grant Hill."

During his NBA career, Green has suited up for Team USA on multiple occasions, and has two gold medals, from the 2016 and 2020 Summer Olympics. This time around, his recent suspensions have cost him a berth on the squad, as Hill explained it.

During the first half of the ongoing edition, Green was suspended multiple times for physical altercations with players of the teams, most notably for his chokehold on Minnesota Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert and later for hitting Phoenix Suns big man Jusuf Nurkic flush on the face.

With the non-selection, Green will now set his sights on helping the Warriors get their struggling campaign back on track.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!