Lou Williams calls out 39-year-old LeBron James, urges him to face Mac McClung in dunk contest: "Entertain us"

Lou Williams has urged LA Lakers star LeBron James, 39, to face off against young gun Mac McClung who the NBA invited to defend his Slam Dunk contest title. The former NBA star wants LeBron to take on the reigning champion to entertain the crowd in Indiana.

The 2024 All-Star Games will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season, and the Dunk contest has already generated buzz with promising names. On Run It Back, the former Atlanta Hawks guard wants James to give McClung a run for his money.

It comes on the back of 'The King's massive poster dunk on the LA Clippers' Paul George in the Lakers' 106-103 win on Sunday.

“LeBron James, one and done ... Sign up for the dunk contest. You’re already 40 years old, and we don’t expect you to win. Just entertain us like you did the in-season tournament.”

Despite being 39, James has proved to be a force in the league. The 4x NBA champion has maintained his athleticism and explosive abilities, prompting Williams to ask him to be part of the marquee contest.

It's unlikely that James, who has been leading the first voting results for the 2024 ASG, alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo (East) will take part in the contest. As for McClung, who plied his trade for the Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers, the Virginia native has been keen to make the NBA.

The Dunk contest is one of the ways to get noticed. Last season, he put on a show and walked away with the silverware.

Has LeBron James ever participated in the Dunk Contest during the All-Star Weekend?

In in his decorated career, LeBron James has never participated in the Dunk Contest, and the 19x All-Star has his reasons. According to Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports, James said:

"I don’t think it was something I wanted to accomplish in my career; it’s not a goal of mine, and it never was coming into the NBA to be a part of the Dunk Contest, you know?.

"Making the NBA All-Star Team was, being the league MVP, winning Defensive Player of the Year, winning NBA Championships … THOSE were some goals of mine. The NBA Dunk Contest was NEVER a goal of mine so, it wasn’t something that I had too much passion for."

For now, LeBron James' focus is on winning another championship with the Lakers.

After winning the maiden edition of the IST earlier this season, LA has slipped to 10th with a series of losses. With 45 games left in the season, the veteran will look to save his best for the upcoming games. If it means not being part of the Dunk Contest, he will not be sweating over it.