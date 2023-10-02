“Love all 3 options”: Joel Embiid is seemingly undecided for 2024 Paris Olympics despite 9-day deadline

Joel Embiid, the reigning NBA MVP, has not yet finalized his plans for the 2024 Paris Olympics with three different nations interested in having him compete on their behalf in the competition. He revealed this during the Philadelphia 76ers’ media day.

When questioned about his Olympic plans, Embiid provided reassurance that he has the intention to participate in the Olympics and expressed his appreciation for the opportunities presented by Cameroon, France and the USA.

However, he said he is still evaluating his options before making a final decision:

“My goal is to play in the Olympics. I love all three options."

“It is a tough choice but probably going to make that decision in the next few days," he added.

Joining Team USA would address a frontcourt gap, as seen in the recent 2023 FIBA World Cup performance, and offer Embiid the opportunity to share the court with numerous superstars.

Opting for Team Cameroon would allow the Yaoundé, Cameroon, native to proudly represent his home country.

Playing for Team France would provide him the chance to team up with fellow NBA players and help the team bounce back after a disappointing FIBA World Cup campaign. France's status as the host nation for the Olympics adds an extra layer of significance to this choice

France sets Oct. 10 deadline for Joel Embiid

Jean-Pierre Siutat, president of the French Basketball Federation, has established an Oct. 10 deadline for Joel Embiid to make his decision regarding whether he will join the host team in the Olympics.

"[A decision] will happen very quickly in all cases. We hope so and I think he knows it. We may have an answer by Oct. 10. We have set this deadline,” Siutat said on the French radio show “Stephen Time Show” in late September.

“We never communicated anything official about Joel Embiid. There was buzz created from everywhere, and I repeat that I want him to come. However, we made no communication about the fact that he was with us,” he added.

According to FIBA regulations, Embiid is eligible to compete as a naturalized player for both France and the USA, since he holds citizenship in both countries. Additionally, he has the option to represent his native Cameroon.

Siutat added:

"We are working on it, we have a firm desire to do it. He knows it. We had the opportunity to discuss it with him and we are awaiting a decision. The American team is very interested in the idea of having him. Cameroon is qualified for the pre-Olympics. It’s a delicate situation for him."

Joel Embiid has not yet played for any national team in his basketball career, which grants him the flexibility to make this choice.