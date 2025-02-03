"Love, family. Goin' to miss u" - Mavericks' $22.3M big man pens emotional goodbye to Luka Doncic 

After unexpectedly being traded to the LA Lakers, superstar guard Luka Doncic penned a heartfelt thank-you letter to Dallas Mavericks fans. Doncic's message elicited several emotional goodbyes, including from Mavericks sophomore center Dereck Lively II.

As Doncic inched closer to his highly anticipated return from a left calf strain, his seventh campaign with Dallas was cut short Saturday night. ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Mavericks shockingly agreed to ship him to LA in a three-team blockbuster deal involving the Utah Jazz.

The monumental trade, which landed Dallas superstar big man Anthony Davis, became official on Sunday. Shortly after, Doncic took to Instagram and posted a lengthy appreciation message to Dallas and its fan base.

The 25-year-old highlighted his journey with the franchise, noting that he had hoped to be a Maverick for his entire career.

"Seven years ago, I came here as a teenager to pursue my dream of playing basketball at the highest level. I thought I'd spend my career here and I wanted so badly to bring you a championship. The love and support you all have given me is more than I could have ever dreamed of," Doncic wrote.

"... As I start the next part of my basketball journey, I am leaving a city that will always feel like a home away from home. Dallas is a special place, and Mavs fans are special fans. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart."

Afterward, Lively bid farewell to his superstar teammate in a brief yet earnest comment.

"Love, family. (I'm) goin' to miss u," Lively wrote.

Mavericks' $22.3M big man pens emotional goodbye to Luka Doncic (Image Credit: @lukadoncic on Instagram)

Lively only played one and a half seasons with Doncic. However, he experienced high-level success alongside the 2024 NBA scoring champion, with Dallas making a surprise NBA Finals appearance last year. Meanwhile, Lively benefitted from Doncic's elite playmaking, serving as a constant lob threat.

So, the big man, in the second year of his four-year, $22.3 million rookie contract, will likely face a considerable post-trade adjustment.

Nico Harrison says Anthony Davis could close games at center over Dereck Lively II following Luka Doncic trade

With Dallas acquiring Anthony Davis in exchange for Luka Doncic, Dereck Lively II's role seemingly became muddied.

The 2023 No. 12 draft pick, currently sidelined due to a right ankle stress fracture, typically splits center minutes with Daniel Gafford. However, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison noted on Sunday that Davis will likely be the team's new closing big man.

"Anthony's probably going to finish games at the five, but you're going to see those guys play together. And when the Lakers won, he played the four," Harrison said.

It's unclear how much Davis' addition will affect Lively's playing time upon his return. Nevertheless, Dallas (26-24) projects to have one of the league's most formidable frontcourt rotations once the 10-time All-Star gets into the fold.

