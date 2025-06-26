“Love you so much”: Vanessa Bryant and Draya Michele lead star-studded tributes as La La Anthony shares rare snap on her special day

La La Anthony, ex-wife of former NBA player Carmelo Anthony, celebrated her 43rd birthday on Wednesday. She spent part of her special day engaging fans and fellow celebrities on Instagram. The social media influencer shared a few rare photos and wrote a message to everyone:

“Happy Birthday to me 🎂 ♋️🎈💕thank you so much for all the love and beautiful messages. It means the world to me. Im so grateful for another year. Praying it’s filled with more love, happiness, and blessings. Love you all so much!!! CANCER GANG!!! ♋️”

The wife of the late Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, promptly responded:

“Happy birthday babe! I love you so much! Xoxo 😘 ❤️”

Natalia Bryant, the LA Lakers legend’s eldest daughter, did the same:

“HBD Auntie @lala ❤️‍🔥🎂”

Draya Michele, the girlfriend of Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green, sent her greetings:

“Happy birthday ❤️”

Vanessa Bryant, Natalia Bryant, Draya Michele and others react to La La Anthony's birthday post on Wednesday on Instagram [photo: @lala/IG]

Nina Westbrook, wife of NBA star Russell Westbrook, and Winnie Harlow, Kyle Kuzma’s fiancée, toasted La La Anthony. NFL star Russell Wilson’s wife, Ciara, and actor/rapper Ludacris stayed on the same thread in Anthony’s birthday post.

Some of the photos included throwback snapshots of the reality TV star. The last picture featured her and Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, after his high school graduation.

Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony attended Kiyan Anthony’s high school graduation

Divorced in 2021, Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony remain supportive parents of their son, Kiyan Anthony. When the basketball sensation graduated from Long Island Lutheran High School on May 30, the Anthonys attended the special ceremony.

Following Kiyan’s graduation, La La shared snapshots of the event. In the video she shared on Instagram, she wrote:

“This just happened!! Kiyan is officially a high school graduate!!! 👨🏽‍🎓🥹❤️ Class of 2025!!! I don’t know how to feel right now 🥹🥹🥹.”

Carmelo Anthony also shared throwback photos of Kiyan growing up and wrote his message on X (formerly Twitter):

“High school graduation…what an accomplishment! This world has so much in store for you. Proud of you always @kiyananthony.”

Kiyan Anthony committed to play for Syracuse in college to follow in his father’s footsteps. La La and Melo will doubtless be by his side throughout his journey.

