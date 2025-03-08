  • home icon
  "Love you queen" - LeBron James shouts out Savannah James for her podcast work, dubs it as his 'inflight reading material'

"Love you queen" - LeBron James shouts out Savannah James for her podcast work, dubs it as his 'inflight reading material'

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Mar 08, 2025 03:42 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: MAR 28 McDonalds All American Games - Boys Game - Source: Getty
LeBron James sent a shout out to wife Savannah James for her podcast work [Picture Credit: Getty]

LeBron James sent a shoutout to his wife Savannah James on Instagram on Friday, March 7. The LA Lakers star posted a video of him reading an article on the flight featuring his wife and her friend April McDaniel on Essence.

The four-time NBA champion can be seen scrolling through the piece by Essence in the video. He even zoomed in on his wife's picture on his iPad. The proud Lakers star shared that the article on his wife's big achievement was going to be his reading material on the flight.

"My inflight reading material!" James wrote in the caption.
"Love you queen!!"

"Beyond Happy and Proud of you guys!! Keep killing it!"
LeBron James' IG story [Picture Credit: IG/@kingjames]
LeBron James' IG story [Picture Credit: IG/@kingjames]

Savannah James and April McDaniel are hosts of the podcast 'Everybody's Crazy' that they launched last year in April. The podcast has gained a fan following and brought Savannah and McDaniel into the limelight.

This is not the first time that Savannah James has appeared on a big platform for her work in impacting women's lives. She previously appeared on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' and 'Tamron Hall Show.'

LeBron James lauds his wife Savannah James for her unwavering support

LeBron James opened up about his wife Savannah's support and the sacrifices she made in a segment of Netflix's 'Starting 5' documentary. While crediting her as the "real MVP," James said that he was as great as he is because of his wife.

"Savannah has allowed me to basically be as great as I wanted to be with my career and my journey because she knew I wanted to be the greatest of all-time," the Lakers legend said. "Savannah allowed me to do that by basically saying, 'I got this at the house. Don’t worry about it. I got it'".
The couple has been together since they were in high school. They got married in September 2013 and have three children together. Their daughter Zhuri was born a year later. While LeBron James' eldest son, Bronny, plays with his father as a Laker, Bryce is currently committed to playing college basketball for Arizona.

Edited by Prathik BR
