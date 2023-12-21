"Love that": Steve Kerr all in favor of Shaquille O'Neal bolstering Steph Curry's GOAT stock

It's no secret that Steph Curry has become one of the NBA's all-time greats thanks to his masterful shooting and impressive accolades. Shaquille O'Neal recently sparked debates that Curry should be considered the greatest of all time over LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was all for Shaq's remarks and expressed his thoughts on his star player.

While Steve Kerr agrees with Shaquille O'Neal for calling Steph Curry the GOAT, the Warriors coach also mentioned one category that Curry was on top of and in his opinion is undebatable. Kerr labeled Steph as the most skilled player of all time. If Curry can't win the GOAT debate, the coach believes that no one can outmatch the Warriors superstar in terms of skill:

“Love that," Kerr's response to Shaq's comments on Curry being the GOAT. "I think the argument that maybe isn’t even an argument is the most skilled player of all time… I just look at Steph as the most skilled basketball player I’ve ever seen.”

Shaquille O'Neal calls Steph Curry the GOAT

Steph Curry's clutch play and blazing hot shooting helped the Golden State Warriors defeat the Boston Celtics 132-126 in overtime at the Chase Center on Tuesday night. This led to Shaquille O'Neal starting the discussion about including the four-time NBA champion in the discussion of the all-time great players after the thrilling conclusion on Tuesday and the Warriors' three-game winning streak.

O'Neal proposed the notion to Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith, asking them to place Curry among the GOATs like Michael Jordan and LeBron James, considering how the Warriors star is a surefire top 10 player of all time. Kenny then suggested that Curry has surpassed Shaq on the GOAT list and the "Big Diesel" surprisingly agreed.

Shaq said that in his 20 years of playing and several years of watching basketball prior to becoming a professional athlete, he's never seen a guy as good as Steph Curry. O'Neal praised Curry's work ethic and consistency and is more impressed with the fact that he was able to do so while notching several championships under his belt.