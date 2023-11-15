"Love the way I guard Giannis" - Marcus Smart reveals his favorite defensive matchups, includes LeBron James

Marcus Smart is regarded as one of the best defenders in the league. He plays with a tenacity and effort on the defensive end, rarely seen in today’s NBA. Smart seems to enjoy playing defense, unlike a lot of NBA players.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda’s Mark Medina, Smart revealed who he loves to guard. He threw out some big names that he loves the challenge of facing one-on-one. He started with one of the best players in the league:

“Over my 10 years, there have been a lot. I love the way I guard Giannis. We’re not stopping him, but slowing him down a little bit to match some of his physicality. It’s always a great opportunity to go up against him,” Smart said.

The smaller guard is not afraid to match up with the big men. Antetokounmpo was not the only towering player who Smart likes to guard.

“Joel [Embiid] is always a great opportunity to go up against as well. They’re physical and understand the game very well,” Smart said.

Smart is not afraid of the legends of the game or the few veterans older than him. He is not even afraid of stopping “The King.”

“It’s a great challenge to up against LeBron [James]. I always look forward to all of my challenges,” Smart said.

Smart plays above his height on defense. The 6-foot-3 baller became one of the few guards to win Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. He was the first guard to win the award since Gary Payton in 1996.

Marcus Smart enjoying the grind in Memphis

Marcus Smart was traded from the only team he ever played for this offseason. He was sent from the Boston Celtics to the Memphis Grizzlies. He was used to winning with the Celtics and thought he would bring that same winning attitude to the Grizzlies.

Things, however, have not quite gone as planned. The Grizzlies are struggling without key players, including Ja Morant. They sit at the bottom of the Western Conference with a 2-9 record.

On the other hand, Smart’s old team looks like a wagon. The Celtics are in the top tier of the league with an 8-2 record.

Smart spoke with Sportskeeda’s Mark Medina about the tough transition. He seems keen on pushing the Grizzlies forward despite the losses. He wants to build the young team’s confidence despite the struggles.

“It’s about making sure they understand that it’s okay that you didn’t make your shot, but keep shooting and keep doing what you’re supposed to do to prepare for when that shot comes again, to knock it down," Smart said.

"That’s it for this team, especially with a young team. You have to be able to build that confidence in them,” he added.

Smart also emphasized how important team morale is during a losing streak. He wants to be the leader the team needs as they struggle without Morant.

“Confidence is a big thing with a young team," Smart said. "If the confidence gets down, it makes everything tougher for you."

"It’s about being able to stay in the moment and understand that there are going to be some good ones and there are going to be some bad ones."

The Grizzlies and Marcus Smart will look to rebound. They will still be without Morant for a while, as he has served 11 games of his 25-game suspension. He is eligible to return on December 19 against the New Orleans Pelicans.