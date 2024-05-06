“Love you” - Sabrina Ionescu shares heartwarming message for Vanessa Bryant’s 42nd birthday celebration

Sabrina Ionescu shared a wholesome message for Vanessa Bryant on her 42nd birthday. The New York Liberty superstar shared a collage of her and the wife of late LA Lakers Kobe Bryant sharing a candid moment.

Another image was a black-and-white picture of the two hugging and smiling. Earlier this year, it was Bryant who had a lovely message for Ionescu after she married fiancé Hroniss Grasu in a picturesque wedding in Laguna Beach, California.

Ionescu captioned her story with a simple message:

"Happy birthday V, Love you @vanessabryant"

Earlier, Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara were one of the marquee names to wish Bryant. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback took to Instagram as well to share the story. This comes on the back of the two present at Bryant's daughter Natalia's 21st birthday celebration as well.

Sabrina Ionescu has advice for Caitlin Clark ahead of the 2024 WNBA season

Ahead of the 2024 WNBA season, Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu had some solid advice for rookie Caitlin Clark ahead of her debut in the major leagues.

"I would say just like give yourself grace in the process, and be confident in yourself and kind of just ride the wave of highs and lows." Ionescu said. I think you face so much adversity going into your rookie year. You leave your comfort zone, you leave your university with so much support, and you just go out and you're a pro.

You've got to figure everything out on your own, you leave home, and there's just there's so many times that you can kind of ride this roller coaster of ups and downs. The rookie season is all about just kind of learning. Everything else will figure itself out."

The Iowa Hawkeyes guard was picked by the Indiana Fever. She made her preseason debut last weekend and scored a game-high 21 points to go with three rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

While there were impressive looks as to what she was capable of, there have also been doubts about how she would cope with the pressure and the challenges when the regular season gets underway.

As for Sabrina Ionescu, she ended her 2023 season averaging 17.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists. The Liberty start their regular season campaign against the Washington Mystics on May 14.